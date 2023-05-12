Lib Dems are ‘credible alternative’ to SNP and Tories, says Cole-Hamilton

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has insisted his party offers a “credible alternative” to the “stagnated status quo” at both Holyrood and Westminster.

On the back of victories in the recent English local elections, Lib Dem activists will be out on the doorsteps in Scotland on Saturday.

The national campaign day comes after the party last week ousted the Tories from power in a series of councils south of the border, with Liberal Democrats winning seats in the constituencies of prominent Conservative MPs, including Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove and former prime minister Theresa May.

Sir Ed Davey celebrating Lib Dem success in the local government elections in England last week (Andrew Matthews/PA)

UK Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said those results showed “time’s up” for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The success south of the border came after the Lib Dems increased their councillor tally to 87 in last year’s Scottish local government elections – with Mr Cole-Hamilton having now set his party the target of winning 150 seats or more in the next council ballot.

He said his party had “made waves with ground-breaking victories at the local elections” in England, including “winning big in Conservative heartlands”.

He added: “We believe in communities, and we believe in public service. Up and down the country, Liberal Democrat councillors are crackling with strong and credible alternatives to a stagnated status quo.

We don’t have to settle for more of the same- more failure and division from a Scottish National Party that’s been in power too long and lost sight of what matters. Change is coming and @scotlibdems will be part of what’s next. 👇🏻pic.twitter.com/lyrPyLAj4S — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶🇺🇦 (@agcolehamilton) March 7, 2023

“Whether failure is wrapped in Tory blue or the acid yellow of the SNP, the net result is the same – an NHS at boiling point, sewage pouring into our rivers and beaches, and families crying out for help with the cost-of-living crisis.”

He hit out at both the Conservative Prime Minister and the SNP First Minister, saying: “Rishi Sunak and Humza Yousaf are both out of touch, both out of ideas and we need them both out of government.

“My message to voters is this: Back the Liberal Democrats and you will see a return on that investment for you and those around you. Put your faith in us and we will work our hearts out for you.

“Change is coming for Scotland, and Liberal Democrats are going to be part of what’s next.”