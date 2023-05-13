Scottish pupils ‘struggling’ due to Covid and cost of living, says minister

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Schoolchildren in Scotland are “struggling” due to the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, the country’s Education Secretary has said.

Unions have raised concerns about pupil behaviour in recent months after a number of violent videos surfaced on social media.

Speaking to the NASUWT Scotland conference in Aberdeen, Jenny Gilruth said the conduct was “unacceptable” but said the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and the toll of the pandemic has impacted on children and young people.

“The graphic videos that we’ve seen in the press in recent times… are completely unacceptable,” she told delegates.

“But we need to recognise that our schools are dealing with real challenges at the current time.

“There is no place for that type of behaviour in our schools.

“I think it’s also true today that our young folk are struggling.”

Ms Gilruth said there has been a “huge increase” in young people with additional support needs, adding: “I want to work with you on how we can better support staff wellbeing but also meet the needs of our pupils.

“And when behaviour is challenging, I expect there to be policies in place in every school in Scotland to help support our pupils and support you, our staff.”

Her comments come the day after three teachers at Johnstone High School in Renfrewshire were taken to hospital after an incident involving a former pupil.

A 16-year-old girl has been charged over the incident.

Ms Gilruth was speaking at a teacher union conference in Aberdeen on Saturday (PA)

Speaking later to the PA news agency, Ms Gilruth – although keen not to comment on a police investigation – said such events were “outwith the norm”.

“But as and when they do happen, we need to make sure there are support mechanisms in place.”

The Scottish Government has commissioned research on pupil behaviour, due to be released this year, and Ms Gilruth said it is important not to “use one-off events to typify the system”, saying the work will provide a “national picture”.

The reception for the newly-appointed Education Secretary from NASUWT Scotland delegates was generally positive, with the minister repeatedly saying she wants to hear from teachers at the frontline of education.

Asked if this is a different approach from her predecessors, Ms Gilruth – a former teacher – said it is the same approach she took as transport minister when she was tasked with completing the shift of ScotRail back into public hands.

“You can’t do big reform pieces without the backing of trade unions. They’re our partners at the end of the day,” she said.

“I rely on them to tell me, one, how things are in our schools, but two, how to make things better.

“The presumption that government has all the answers, I don’t think anyone will accept that.”

Scotland’s qualification system is also in the midst of reform, with the minister suggesting the exam-heavy current system may be scaled back after the release of a report reviewing the current landscape by Professor Louise Hayward.

Pointing to different approaches taken by universities towards assessment, Ms Gilruth said: “Why in the school system do we still have a system largely dependent on a final examination?

“I think we need a reset – but I’m only going to consider these changes in partnership with our trade unions because they’re key to unlocking this.”

The minister refused to say how the exam system could look post-reform, saying she did not want to pre-empt the Hayward review.

She did, however, acknowledge the profession is “not in a good position” after extensive industrial action at the end of last year and into 2023.