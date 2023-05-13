Academics challenge Indyref ‘myths’ including importance of ‘The Vow’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Academics challenge Indyref ‘myths’ including importance of ‘The Vow’

By Press Association
A study has examined the effect of the Scottish independence referendum (Yui Mok/PA)
A study has examined the effect of the Scottish independence referendum (Yui Mok/PA)

A book by a team of political academics aims to dispel “myths” about the 2014 independence referendum, including the importance of “The Vow” in its outcome.

In-depth analysis carried out by the Scottish Election Study (SES) team also challenges widely held assumptions about the effect of the referendum on political engagement.

The team looked at polling, election and survey data in the years around the referendum, comprehensively documenting how voting behaviour and social attitudes shifted.

Their book, The Referendum That Changed a Nation, looks at how the political landscape changed up to 2019, including discussion of the Brexit referendum.

Scotland Independence rally
The book examined how voting intentions have changed (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Vow was printed on the front page of the Daily Record newspaper shortly before the September 18 2014 vote – containing a signed pledge from leaders of the pro-union parties to give Holyrood more powers.

Despite being credited as helping the No campaign cross the line with 55% of the vote, the SES academics said the polling data did not point to any significant impact from the Vow.

At a book launch at Edinburgh University this week, lead author Professor Ailsa Henderson said their study strongly disputed that “the Vow swung it for No”.

Looking at opinion poll data, the book states that the Vow did not lead to any dip in support for Yes.

March for Independence
The referendum was described as a political ‘earthquake’ (Robert Perry/PA)

In survey responses of those who switched from Yes to No, only a tiny number of who mentioned the promise of more powers as their reason for doing so.

The book describes the 2014 referendum as a political “earthquake”, which immediately led to a dramatic shift in party support.

It says: “Yes and No were much more than options on the ballot; they became rival camps and powerful identities.

“Polarisation is a common consequence of such ideas: those on each side are not just united by their common cause but become increasingly hostile to and distant from the other side, making the boundary a harder one to cross — both socially and politically.”

SNP conference
Professor Rob Johns discussed the SNP’s current issues (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Prof Henderson also discussed the perception that the lengthy campaign period ahead of the referendum energised and increased political engagement in Scotland.

While there is some evidence of increased formal participation in politics, such as the rise in SNP membership, levels of political interest had largely returned to normal in 2015.

The Scottish Social Attitudes Survey, which tracked specific activities around political engagement between 2009 and 2019, showed hardly any change in those who attended public meetings or contacted their MSPs.

The book states: “Those activities requiring greater engagement and, in particular, any that would actually involve leaving one’s home, saw negligible change.

“If we compare these fairly static figures of actual involvement with the anticipated change to participation habits, what we see then, is the slow taking hold of a myth about the referendum’s transformative potential, rather than an actual change in formal or informal modes of participation.”

Professor Rob Johns, one of the book’s co-authors, also spoke about the SNP’s current troubles during the event at Edinburgh University.

He said there is “virtually no evidence” of previous dips in support for the SNP impacting support for independence.

Support for the SNP is largely kept afloat by support for Scottish independence, he said, indicating that the current scandals may have limited impact on the party’s long-term standing.

