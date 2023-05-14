Tories ‘buzzing with ideas’, says Shapps amid grassroots criticism of Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories ‘buzzing with ideas’, says Shapps amid grassroots criticism of Sunak

By Press Association
A video message from Boris Johnson was played during the Conservative Democratic Organisation conference (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A video message from Boris Johnson was played during the Conservative Democratic Organisation conference (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Conservative Party is “buzzing with ideas”, Grant Shapps has said, as he played down suggestions of unrest within Tory ranks amid the fallout from the local elections.

Rishi Sunak has faced a barrage of criticism over the weekend from within his own party, with anger from Conservative MPs and the grassroots about the loss of nearly 1,000 councillors and the decision to scale back post-Brexit plans to scrap EU laws.

A gathering in Bournemouth for the first conference of the Conservative Democratic Organisation (CDO) saw Mr Sunak and the party leadership subject to some stinging criticism, while later this week Suella Braverman, Michael Gove and Jacob Rees-Mogg will all address a National Conservatism Conference.

Energy Secretary Mr Shapps, who toured broadcast studios on Sunday morning, rejected suggestions that such gatherings are a sign of turmoil in the party as claimed the mood within the Conservatives is one of “steely determination”.

He said: “I think this is a party that still, after years in government and despite having to put up with things like the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and all the costs attached to it, is actually buzzing with ideas. We’re able to get together and we’re able to hold conferences, and have different ideas come forward.”

Former home secretary Priti Patel was among those who joined in the criticism of Mr Sunak at the CDO event, organised by some of the most vocal backers of Boris Johnson.

Mr Shapps said: “I don’t have to agree with everything that everybody says to welcome the very fundamental fact that we’re still the party coming up with new ideas, with a vision for the United Kingdom, and I think that is a good thing.”

He also said it was not a “shocking revelation” that Mr Johnson – who sent a video message to members in Bournemouth – might be applauded by Tory members.

The conference topped off a week that saw Brexit-backing MPs angered by a decision to revoke around 600 retained EU laws, rather than the 4,000 pledged.

Grant Shapps
Cabinet minister Grant Shapps said the Tories are still ‘coming up with new ideas’ (Belinda Jiao/PA)

The Government had originally promised a “sunset” clause on all laws carried over from the trade bloc by the end of 2023 under its Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill.

That anger showed little sign of dissipating on Sunday, as MPs hit out at Mr Sunak.

Writing in the Telegraph, Brexiteer Sir William Cash called on the Government to change course.

“The unelected Lords should not be used to radically change legislation already passed with a big majority in the elected House of Commons.

“Nor should the Commons’ own specialist committee be bypassed in this arrogant way,” he warned Mr Sunak and Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch.

Rishi Sunak visit to Hampshire
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under pressure from sone backbench MPs on the right of the party (Ben Birchall/PA)

Mr Sunak used an interview in The Mail On Sunday to stress his Brexit credentials, saying: “I voted for Brexit, I campaigned for Brexit, I believe in Brexit, and when I was chancellor I started to deliver some benefits of Brexit.”

Mr Shapps defended Ms Badenoch and played down the prospect of splits among ministers over the decision.

He told Sky News: “We’re now several months on from when I was business secretary and looking after this process. So more of the laws will have been uncovered because that was the work that was going on.

“I have every confidence the current business secretary is looking at the plethora of these laws that are left, she’s going to have more than 2,000 scrapped by the end of the year. She just announced another 600, I think she’s doing this the right way.”

While Mr Sunak and Conservative Party headquarters faced criticism at the conference in Bournemouth, Ms Patel and Mr Rees-Mogg – both backers of Mr Johnson – stopped short of suggesting the former PM should make a return.

Mr Rees-Mogg, a former Cabinet minister, said it was a mistake to get rid of Mr Johnson but he claimed that deposing Mr Sunak would be an “even bigger mistake”.

He added: “The Tory party would be toast if we change leader again… but that doesn’t mean we agree with him on every policy.”

