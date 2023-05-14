Arrivals from Ukraine and Hong Kong have inflated migration figures – Shapps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arrivals from Ukraine and Hong Kong have inflated migration figures – Shapps

By Press Association
Grant Shapps said he is ‘rather proud of our record’ on migration to the UK (Belinda Jiao/PA)
Grant Shapps said he is ‘rather proud of our record’ on migration to the UK (Belinda Jiao/PA)

Grant Shapps has stressed the importance of post-Brexit UK controls over immigration policy, amid speculation net migration figures could hit a record high of up to one million.

Reports in recent days have suggested ministers are braced for official figures released later in May to show net migration of between 650,000 and 997,000.

This would surpass the previous peak of 504,000 in the year to June 2022 and place pressure on Mr Sunak over the Government’s 2019 pledge to reduce the numbers.

Quizzed about the figures, Cabinet minister Mr Shapps said arrivals from Ukraine and Hong Kong had added perhaps as many as 300,000 to UK migration figures.

He told the Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme on Sky News: “This country has had a big heart, we’ve opened the country for Ukrainian refugees, for British nationals from Hong Kong.

“Take those two groups alone and it’s well over 300,000 of these numbers. And then of course we’ve had people from Syria and elsewhere. So actually, I’m rather proud of our record.”

He said Brexit has offered the UK “control” over its own immigration policies, as he was repeatedly pushed on whether ministers are now relaxed about immigration to the country.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has previously said legal migration will help offset slower growth in productivity, while Chancellor Jeremy Hunt acknowledged in November it is “very important” to the economy.

Ukraine refugees
Grant Shapps said tens of thousands of those who have migrated to the UK are Ukrainian refugees (PA)

Downing Street was forced this week to reject suggestions that the Prime Minister is harbouring conflicting aims on the issue.

Mr Shapps said on Sunday: “We have a Migration Advisory Committee that says that there’s a shortage in this area, or that area.

“One of the advantages now with Brexit is we have control over our own policies. So we can say, we want people to help with a specific sector.

“We should always make sure that we only have people come here that our rules and our policy bring here.”

Asked if the UK should be more “relaxed” about migration, he said: “We should be proud of our record, where it’s people that we want here. But we should not allow people to come here where it is illegal.”

The Office for National Statistics migration figures are due to be published on May 25.

