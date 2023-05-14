Labour will keep tax burden for workers ‘as low as we can’ – Starmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour will keep tax burden for workers ‘as low as we can’ – Starmer

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaking during the Progressive Britain conference at Congress House, central London (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaking during the Progressive Britain conference at Congress House, central London (Yui Mok/PA)

Tax levels for working people would be as “low” as possible under Labour, Sir Keir Starmer has indicated.

The comments came in an interview with the Daily Mirror, as the Labour leader was asked if he wanted to cut taxes for those on the lowest incomes.

He said: “I want to keep the burden on working people as low as we can.”

Labour remains ahead of the Conservatives in the polls, with the party increasingly confident of gaining power at the next general election.

In a speech over the weekend, Sir Keir claimed his project of reforming the party in the aftermath of the Corbyn era is an “on steroids” version of Sir Tony Blair’s symbolic rewriting of Clause Four.

But the Labour leader and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves have been clear about the scale of the challenge Labour will face if it wins the next general election, as well as the limitations of current economic circumstances.

Sir Keir told the paper his party would be likely to “inherit a very difficult set of circumstances” if it enters government.

He said: “That makes it all the more important that we hit the ground running and restore the sense of hope that has been lost.”

Sir Keir said: “People cannot afford a day, a week or a month more of this, they certainly can’t afford for Rishi Sunak to cling on to power for as long as he cares to do so.

“They need change and the sooner we can be in a position to provide that change the better.

“The longer they’re in office, the worse damage they will do.”

Asked about the reference to Sir Tony’s momentous 1995 decision, the party’s shadow small business minister Seema Malhotra told BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour: “I think we need to show, as Keir is, that we are a government in waiting with clarity about what’s needed to rebuild our economy, to rebuild our public services and to give Britain its confidence back.”

