Labour demands new cancer plan as some patients face year-long treatment wait

Some cancer patients are waiting more than a year for treatment, prompting calls for a new cancer strategy to be delivered as a matter of urgency.

Figures obtained by Scottish Labour show that in 2021/22 a patient with colorectal cancer waited 397 days to be treated against the 62-day standard.

Waits of more than 100 days were recorded for patients with breast, cervical, head and neck, lung, lymphoma, melanoma and ovarian cancer in the same period.

Some prostate cancer patients were waiting up to 289 days in 2018/19 against the 62-day standard.

Jackie Baillie has urged new Health Secretary Michael Matheson to deliver a new cancer plan as a matter of urgency (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland is currently without a cancer plan after the latest one expired in March 2023.

Labour’s shadow health spokesperson Jackie Baillie called for a new plan to be delivered as “a matter of urgency”.

Ms Baillie said: “Whilst Scotland waits on yet another cancer plan being unveiled, we have the grotesque and horrifying fact that people are languishing on cancer waiting lists for well over a year.

“This is a national scandal. Cancer remains Scotland’s biggest killer but the SNP has failed time and time again to produce a cancer plan that is capable of helping our hardworking clinicians and our NHS tackle the cancer crisis.

“Michael Matheson has a chance to draw a line under the failures and missed opportunities of former SNP health ministers.

“That’s why today I am sending a direct message to Michael Matheson – end the neglect of cancer care, bolster our NHS and act to save lives now.”