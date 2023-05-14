Ministers braced for fresh industrial unrest as nurses gather in Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Ministers braced for fresh industrial unrest as nurses gather in Brighton

By Press Association
NHS workers on the picket line outside St Thomas’ Hospital, London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
NHS workers on the picket line outside St Thomas’ Hospital, London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Ministers are facing the possibility of fresh industrial unrest, as teachers and senior doctors prepare to ballot for strike action and hundreds of nurses gather for the Royal College of Nursing annual congress.

It comes as RCN general secretary Pat Cullen called on Health Secretary Steve Barclay to restart pay negotiations with a proposed rise in double digits.

Members of RCN, one of the two unions to turn down the recent Government pay offer to NHS staff, will gather in Brighton as the long-running dispute continues.

Union members will begin a new ballot for strike action on May 23 after the existing six-month mandate ran out at the start of the month.

But a Department of Health spokesperson said that the Government’s pay offer was “fair” and said that there were “no plans to reopen negotiations on this deal”.

Industrial strike
General secretary of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Pat Cullen (Lucy North/PA)

Senior doctors and teachers’ unions were also being urged to think carefully before taking strike action, as they prepared to ballot.

Members of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) and National Education Union (NEU) rejected the Government’s recent pay offer, with ballots for members to vote on industrial action opening on Monday.

The NEU said it will be re-balloting teacher members working in England’s state-funded schools, with the current mandate for industrial action ending on July 13.

The NAHT ballot will close on July 31, with education unions agreeing to co-ordinate strike action in the autumn term.

NEU joint secretaries Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney blamed a “lack of engagement” from the Government for the decision, but said it was “never too late for the Education Secretary to come to the negotiating table and make an improved offer”.

NAHT general secretary Paul Whiteman said that the union had been “left with no other choice but to seek this mandate for industrial action”.

A Department for Education spokesperson said the move was “bitterly disappointing”.

Senior doctors in England also start voting on Monday on whether to strike in the continuing dispute over pay.

Dr Vishal Sharma, who chairs the BMA consultants committee, said talks had been held with the Government to try to resolve the long-running row, but it remains deadlocked.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He said the union “simply could not accept a deal that continued this downward trend and have been left with no option but to proceed today with the ballot for industrial action”.

A Department of Health spokesperson said: “We hugely value the work of NHS consultants and they received a 4.5% pay uplift last financial year increasing average earnings to around £128,000.

“They will also benefit from generous changes to pension taxation announced at budget and are eligible to apply for additional financial awards worth up to £40,000 a year as part of the NHS consultant contract.

“We urge the BMA to carefully consider the likely impact of any action on patients.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at Aberdeen Gateway Business Park.
Travellers spotted trying to gain access to Aberdeen business park and football pitch –…
2
Daniel Avis admitted driving his Audi while more than twice the drink-drive limit. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Head chef who crashed while more than twice drink-drive limit reported himself to police
3
Men's half marathon winner Stephen Molloy crossing the finish line at Run Garioch. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
In pictures: Runners out in force for Run Garioch 2023
4
Architect Douglas Forrest is on a mission to save Wardhouse Estate near Insch, an abandoned mansion left to the elements for 60 years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Drone / Mini 2 / DJI
Exclusive: Global millionaires eyeing up abandoned Wardhouse mansion near Insch as ‘dream home’
5
Aberdeen's Pittodrie Stadium.
Leeds United linked with move for 16-year-old Aberdeen defender
6
NHS workers on the picket line outside St Thomas’ Hospital, London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Weekend court roll – a violent family and justice at last for drowned fish…
7
Gina Adie is facing a rates increase of more than £9,000 for her West End shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen shop could close unless business rates revised, says owner
8
The view of Seamount Court from the municipal West North Street multi-storey car park in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Levelling ‘deteriorating’ Aberdeen multi-storey flats could be cheaper than modernisation
2
9
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
10
Emergency services at Ness Bank. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.
Incident in Inverness as emergency services called to Ness Bank