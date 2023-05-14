Community clinics will cut NHS waiting lists, vows Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Community clinics will cut NHS waiting lists, vows Sunak

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Steve Barclay have hailed the new centres (PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Steve Barclay have hailed the new centres (PA)

New community diagnostic centres will ensure the Government target of cutting waiting lists is met, Rishi Sunak has said.

The Prime Minister has hailed the community clinics as a key plank in his efforts to drive down NHS waits, with six new centres opening across the east of England, the Midlands and the South East.

More than 100 are already being used across England, with over 30 more set to open before the end of the year.

Amid ongoing pressure on the NHS, ministers are hoping the “one stop shops” for tests, checks and scans can relieve the strain.

In January, Mr Sunak pledged that NHS waiting lists will fall and people will get the care they need more quickly.

Rishi Sunak at diagnostic centre
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talks with a patient at Oldham Community Diagnostic Centre (PA)

But figures released earlier this week showed the number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has risen to a record high.

An estimated 7.3 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of March, up from 7.2 million in February.

Mr Sunak said: “I have pledged to cut waiting lists and these new community diagnostic centres will do exactly that.

“By offering checks, tests and scans closer to home, we can speed up the diagnosis of illnesses like cancer and heart disease and ensure patients get their treatment quickly.

“These centres revolutionise the way the NHS delivers care, and crucially they are saving lives.”

The Government and NHS England had also set the ambition of eliminating all waits of more than 18 months by April of this year, excluding exceptionally complex cases or patients who choose to wait longer.

HEALTH NHS
(PA Graphics)

But the latest data showed the target was missed.

The new centres have been backed with £2.3 billion, with the latest due to open in Hereford City, Scunthorpe and several other sites.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said: “We know early diagnosis and treatment leads to better outcomes for patients, which is why these centres are so vital.

“Based in the heart of communities, they are making it easier for people to access life-saving checks and cutting out unnecessary hospital visits.

“They have already made a huge difference, delivering nearly four million tests, checks and scans since the programme started in July 2021, helping to deliver on the Government’s commitment to cut waiting lists.”

Dr Vin Diwakar, NHS medical director for transformation, said the centres would “continue to increase access to care by providing vital scans, X-rays, endoscopies and blood tests closer to patients’ homes”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at Aberdeen Gateway Business Park.
Travellers spotted trying to gain access to Aberdeen business park and football pitch –…
2
Daniel Avis admitted driving his Audi while more than twice the drink-drive limit. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Head chef who crashed while more than twice drink-drive limit reported himself to police
3
Men's half marathon winner Stephen Molloy crossing the finish line at Run Garioch. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
In pictures: Runners out in force for Run Garioch 2023
4
Architect Douglas Forrest is on a mission to save Wardhouse Estate near Insch, an abandoned mansion left to the elements for 60 years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Drone / Mini 2 / DJI
Exclusive: Global millionaires eyeing up abandoned Wardhouse mansion near Insch as ‘dream home’
5
Aberdeen's Pittodrie Stadium.
Leeds United linked with move for 16-year-old Aberdeen defender
6
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Steve Barclay have hailed the new centres (PA)
Weekend court roll – a violent family and justice at last for drowned fish…
7
Gina Adie is facing a rates increase of more than £9,000 for her West End shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen shop could close unless business rates revised, says owner
8
The view of Seamount Court from the municipal West North Street multi-storey car park in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Levelling ‘deteriorating’ Aberdeen multi-storey flats could be cheaper than modernisation
2
9
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
10
Emergency services at Ness Bank. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.
Incident in Inverness as emergency services called to Ness Bank