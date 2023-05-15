Starmer: ‘Nonsense’ to question Sue Gray’s independence during partygate probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer: ‘Nonsense’ to question Sue Gray’s independence during partygate probe

By Press Association
Sue Gray (PA)
Sue Gray (PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has said it is “nonsense” to question Sue Gray’s independence during the partygate investigation amid plans for the former senior civil servant to become Labour’s chief of staff.

The Opposition leader also hit out at reports suggesting Boris Johnson had referred to the ex-mandarin as a “psycho,” saying that “increasingly hysterical” comments will be made ahead of general election next year.

The Labour leader is planning to appoint the ex-mandarin as his next chief of staff – a move Tory MPs have claimed “weakens trust” in senior Whitehall officials.

It comes after Ms Gray was tasked with producing an independent report into lockdown-busting parties within Downing Street during Mr Johnson’s premiership.

On questions about Ms Gray’s independence, Sir Keir told LBC: “It’s nonsense and as I’ve said many times before I didn’t speak to Sue at all during the partygate investigation and that’s the long and the short of it.”

Referring to suggestions by Mr Johnson’s former director of communications, Guto Harri, that the ex-prime minister had called her a “psycho”, the Labour leader said: “I’ll tell you one thing, I won’t be making any decision about Sue Gray, future Labour government, or any policy based on what Boris Johnson thinks.”

He added: “We know there’ll be an election next year, so increasingly hysterical things will be said and done and we need to just see them for what they are.”

It comes after Sky News reported that Ms Gray was in direct contact with the MP leading the parliamentary investigation into Mr Johnson which followed her own report.

The ex-mandarin reportedly spoke with Harriet Harman while the Labour MP was chairing the Privileges Committee inquiry into whether the former prime minister misled Parliament.

In the early stages of the investigation, Ms Harman privately said of her fact-finding efforts: “I just speak to Sue,” according to Sky.

Ms Gray is awaiting the outcome of an inquiry by Acoba (the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments) into how long she should wait before taking up the position with Labour.

A Privileges Committee spokesman said: “It was the duty of the chair to make contact with anyone, including Sue Gray, who might be able to indicate potential witnesses.

“The only evidence the committee will rely on it is that which is separately and independently verified by the relevant witness. The Privileges Committee is not relying on evidence gathered by Sue Gray.

“The chair with the full knowledge of the committee has had regular contact with a number of ministers and officials in the Cabinet Office to discuss matters such as the provision of documents to the committee, the identity of potential witnesses and the welfare of civil servants who may be affected by the inquiry.”

