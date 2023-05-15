Rees-Mogg appears to call voter ID policy ‘gerrymandering’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rees-Mogg appears to call voter ID policy ‘gerrymandering’

By Press Association
The Government said it introduced voter ID in order to tackle electoral fraud. (Rui Vieira/PA)
Jacob Rees-Mogg has appeared to describe the introduction of voter ID as an attempt at “gerrymandering” that backfired against the Conservatives.

The former cabinet minister said the policy, which saw voters across England required to present photo ID when casting their ballots at May’s local elections, had made it harder for elderly Conservatives to vote and “upset a system that worked perfectly well”.

Speaking at the National Conservatism conference in Westminster on Monday, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “Parties that try and gerrymander end up finding their clever scheme comes back to bite them, as dare I say we found by insisting on voter ID for elections.

“We found the people who didn’t have ID were elderly and they by and large voted Conservative, so we made it hard for our own voters and we upset a system that worked perfectly well.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s State of The Nation
Jacob Rees-Mogg said gerrymandering efforts usually “come back to bite” the parties that introduce them (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

His comments, made in reference to reports that the Labour Party is considering plans to allow EU citizens to vote in general elections should they form the next government, appeared to claim that the voter ID policy was intended to give Conservatives an electoral advantage.

This has been a consistent criticism of the policy from the Labour Party as well as groups including trade unions and civil rights groups.

The Government has consistently denied that voter ID was an attempt at “gerrymandering”, but rather is intended to prevent voter fraud and ensure confidence in the UK’s elections.

Following the elections on May 4, the Electoral Commission acknowledged that some people had been unable to vote due to a lack of ID, but it remains unclear how many were turned away and whether they were predominantly older or younger voters.

The Electoral Commission has said it will publish an initial analysis on the impact of voter ID in June ahead of a full report in September.

Downing Street, asked about Mr Rees-Mogg’s remarks, said the voter ID policy had not been about looking to give the ruling party an advantage but instead was targeted at reducing attempts of fraud at polling stations.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We’ve talked at length about the rationale for the introduction of voter ID and the importance of guarding against the possibility of election fraud.”

He highlighted the requirement for the electorate in Northern Ireland to have to show photo ID since 2003 and said similar schemes were in place in “many other European countries”.

Asked whether he saying “no” to the question of gerrymandering being a factor in its introduction, the spokesman said: “(That is) also a shorter way of saying so.”

