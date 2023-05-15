Yousaf stresses Covid ‘not over’ despite latest changes to masks guidance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf stresses Covid ‘not over’ despite latest changes to masks guidance

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf has said that Covid is not yet over (Euan Cherry/PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf has said that Covid is not yet over (Euan Cherry/PA)

First Minister Humza Yousaf has insisted that the threat of coronavirus is “not over”, despite the ending of mask requirements in health and social care settings.

From Tuesday face coverings will no longer be required to be routinely worn in both health settings, such as hospitals, dental surgeries and GP practices, and in care homes.

The change comes more than three years on from when the Covid-19 virus first hit Scotland.

Humza Yousaf with a medical professional, both wearing face coverings
Humza Yousaf stressed that 'Covid isn't over' despite new guidance coming in ending the routine requirement for face coverings in health and social care settings (Lesley Martin/PA)

The return to pre-pandemic guidance on May 16 means that from then mask use will be based on clinical need, based on infection prevention and control advice.

As a result, staff, patients, service users and visitors will not be routinely asked to wear face masks in health and social care settings.

At the height of the pandemic people were asked to wear face coverings in indoor public places, such as shopping centres and supermarkets, and when moving about in pubs and restaurants, with the rules gradually eased.

Mr Yousaf said that this latest change was an “evolution of the guidance”, as he stressed that “Covid isn’t over”.

The First Minister stated: “It’s an evolution of the guidance. We are, of course, advised by those experts in infection prevention and control and we’ll continue to take their clinical advice, their clinical input in that regard.

“So Covid isn’t over. People will know that who are watching and who are listening. They may themselves have had Covid recently or had a family member have Covid recently.

“It’s really important we follow all of those guidelines in order to keep ourselves safe and the public safe.

“But this is that natural evolution of that guidance.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf
First Minister Humza Yousaf said ending the routine requirement for face coverings was part of the 'evolution' of guidance (Euan Cherry/PA)

Chief nursing officer Alex McMahon said: “Due to the success of vaccines in protecting people, and the availability of treatments, now is the right time to revise the advice on wearing masks in health and social care settings and return to pre-pandemic guidance.”

While he said some staff “may have concerns” about the change, Mr McMahon said organisations would carry out individual occupational health assessments and risk assessments as appropriate.

He added: “We continue to be vigilant in our response to Covid-19 and encourage everyone to make sure they are up to date with the boosters available to them.

“We are grateful for the tireless work of health and social care teams during these challenging times and to everyone who has helped them by adhering to the guidance.”

