Yousaf stresses Covid ‘not over’ despite latest changes to masks guidance

First Minister Humza Yousaf has insisted that the threat of coronavirus is “not over”, despite the ending of mask requirements in health and social care settings.

From Tuesday face coverings will no longer be required to be routinely worn in both health settings, such as hospitals, dental surgeries and GP practices, and in care homes.

The change comes more than three years on from when the Covid-19 virus first hit Scotland.

Humza Yousaf stressed that ‘Covid isn’t over’ despite new guidance coming in ending the routine requirement for face coverings in health and social care settings (Lesley Martin/PA)

The return to pre-pandemic guidance on May 16 means that from then mask use will be based on clinical need, based on infection prevention and control advice.

As a result, staff, patients, service users and visitors will not be routinely asked to wear face masks in health and social care settings.

At the height of the pandemic people were asked to wear face coverings in indoor public places, such as shopping centres and supermarkets, and when moving about in pubs and restaurants, with the rules gradually eased.

Mr Yousaf said that this latest change was an “evolution of the guidance”, as he stressed that “Covid isn’t over”.

The First Minister stated: “It’s an evolution of the guidance. We are, of course, advised by those experts in infection prevention and control and we’ll continue to take their clinical advice, their clinical input in that regard.

“So Covid isn’t over. People will know that who are watching and who are listening. They may themselves have had Covid recently or had a family member have Covid recently.

“It’s really important we follow all of those guidelines in order to keep ourselves safe and the public safe.

“But this is that natural evolution of that guidance.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf said ending the routine requirement for face coverings was part of the ‘evolution’ of guidance (Euan Cherry/PA)

Chief nursing officer Alex McMahon said: “Due to the success of vaccines in protecting people, and the availability of treatments, now is the right time to revise the advice on wearing masks in health and social care settings and return to pre-pandemic guidance.”

While he said some staff “may have concerns” about the change, Mr McMahon said organisations would carry out individual occupational health assessments and risk assessments as appropriate.

He added: “We continue to be vigilant in our response to Covid-19 and encourage everyone to make sure they are up to date with the boosters available to them.

“We are grateful for the tireless work of health and social care teams during these challenging times and to everyone who has helped them by adhering to the guidance.”