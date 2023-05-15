Protesters target Home Secretary Braverman’s immigration speech

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Suella Braverman was heckled by protesters as she delivered a keynote speech on immigration.

The Home Secretary had barely begun speaking when a man in the middle row stood up and identified himself as a member of Extinction Rebellion.

He was quickly bundled out of the National Conservatism conference hall by security as he called out questions at Ms Braverman.

Moments later, a woman stood up and started asking the Home Secretary questions before she too was hauled out.

“Anyone else?” Ms Braverman said to applause.

She joked: “It’s audition day for the shadow cabinet.”

An appearance by former minister Jacob Rees-Mogg at the conference in Westminster was also interrupted by an Extinction Rebellion activist.

Shortly after the Tory MP began speaking, a man joined him at the lectern and told the audience: “I would like to draw your attention to a few characteristics of fascism.”

An appearance by Jacob Rees-Mogg at the conference was also interrupted (PA)

The protester was then bundled off the stage.

One of the protesters who managed to get through security into the conference – who was not named by Extinction Rebellion – said: “National Conservatism says it wants people to bind together over national identity to let them flourish, but we’ve heard our politicians and seen their policies.

“We know they let rich people get richer with obscene corporate dividends while our waters are filled with sewage and our NHS is underfunded.

“They scapegoat the voiceless when they should be tackling the climate emergency that spells immediate disaster to millions of people and animals.”