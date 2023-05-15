Scottish MP asks ministers to provide clarity over ‘serious radiation breach’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scottish MP asks ministers to provide clarity over ‘serious radiation breach’

By Press Association
Neale Hanvey raised a question over an alleged serious radiation breach (PA)
Neale Hanvey raised a question over an alleged serious radiation breach (PA)

A Scottish MP has called on ministers to provide clarity over an alleged “serious radiation breach” six months after raising the issue.

Alba Party MP Neale Hanvey (Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath) urged Secretary of State Ben Wallace to respond at the despatch box during Commons defence questions.

Mr Hanvey asked: “The financial cost of WMDs is one thing, but the potential human cost from radiation leaks is quite another. On November 7 last year, I raised concerns from a whistle blower about a serious radiation breach at Coulport, on Loch Long.

“The secretary of state promised he would provide a detailed written response. Despite my persistence, six months later I’ve not had a reply other than a leak to the media saying that the alleged radiation incident referred to didn’t take place.

“So can the secretary of state confirm today from the despatch box if HMNB Clyde staff were moved from building 201 in Coulport to a building 41 elsewhere due to a serious radiation breach?”

Defence minister James Cartlidge replied: “Obviously, I’ll have to look into this matter and write to him further.”

Mr Cartlidge then went on criticise the defence policy stance of the SNP and Alba Party, saying: “The position of his party, the Alba Party is both nuclear disarmament and withdrawal from Nato. We ask ourselves what would be the cost of that policy?”

His comments prompted Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to intervene saying: “I think what I’m more concerned about was in that question six months ago, the letter was put in and there’s not been a reply, can somebody check that because I am bothered about MPs getting replies from ministers, not scoring points.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace replied: “I will endeavour to make sure that that reply is got to (Mr Hanvey) and find out why it has taken so long. I think it is too long if that has been the case, maybe we put it in the camper van.”

