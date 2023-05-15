Bank of England economist Pill admits poor wording over living standards comment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank of England economist Pill admits poor wording over living standards comment

By Press Association
The Bank of England’s top economist has said he should have been more careful over his wording after he faced criticism for indicating that some British households or businesses “need to accept” they are poorer (Yui Mok/PA)
The Bank of England’s top economist has said he should have been more careful over his wording after he faced criticism for indicating that some British households or businesses “need to accept” they are poorer.

Huw Pill, chief economist at the central bank, said the country’s economy is facing “very difficult and challenging” times but that he should have used language that was “less inflammatory”.

It came after he told a podcast last month: “You don’t need to be much of an economist to realise that if what you’re buying has gone up a lot relative to what you’re selling, you’re going to be worse off.

“So, somehow in the UK, someone needs to accept that they’re worse off and stop trying to maintain their real spending power by bidding up prices whether through higher wages or passing energy costs on to customers etc.

“What we’re facing now is that reluctance to accept that, yes, we’re all worse off and we all have to take our share.”

Chief economist of the Bank of England Huw Pill
Governor of the Bank Andrew Bailey told reporters last week that there has been a hit to national income but that the wording was “not the right one”.

On Monday, in an public Q&A session, Mr Pill said: “If I had the chance again to use different words I would use somewhat different words to describe the challenges we all face.

“I think the viral response to my words perhaps hasn’t been very helpful to our communication or our understanding of the situation.

“I think much more importantly, it’s important to recognise from the outset that from an institutional point of view, from the position of the Bank of England, and also from a personal perspective, that we do recognise that we live in very difficult and challenging times and those challenges are particularly acute for some parts of society.”

It comes as the Bank attempts to grapple rampant inflation, fuelled by energy and food price increases.

Last week, the central bank hiked interest rates for a 12th consecutive time to 4.5% – the highest level since 2008 – in an effort to try to bring inflation down.

The inflation rate was most recently recorded at 10.1% in March by the Office for National Statistics.

The Bank said it is forecast to drop to 5.2% by the end of the year.

However, Mr Pill stressed that inflation remains “unacceptably and undesirably high” and added that it is “vital” it does not stabilise at around 5% for a longer period.

