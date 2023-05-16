Gove claims Labour would ‘downgrade’ British citizenship with vote reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Gove claims Labour would ‘downgrade’ British citizenship with vote reforms

By Press Association
Levelling Up Secretary Mr Gove has written to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer over suggestions of changes to the voting system (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Levelling Up Secretary Mr Gove has written to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer over suggestions of changes to the voting system (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Cabinet minister Michael Gove accused Sir Keir Starmer of planning to “downgrade the ultimate privilege of British citizenship” by giving EU nationals in the UK the right to vote in a general election.

The Labour leader has suggested people who have spent decades living in the UK ought to be able to vote in elections to decide who runs the country.

But Levelling Up Secretary Mr Gove wrote to the Labour leader saying it had been the “settled constitutional position for many decades” that the right to vote in a general election was limited to British, Irish and qualifying Commonwealth citizens.

He also hit out at the prospect of Labour lowering the voting age to 16, arguing that “adulthood begins at 18”.

Labour is looking at proposals to extend the franchise for general elections, but has not yet fixed on a policy.

Opponents have accused Labour of seeking to undermine Brexit and rig the voting system, in the belief that younger voters and EU nationals may be more inclined to support Sir Keir’s party.

In his letter to Sir Keir, Mr Gove said: “Why do you think we should extend voting rights to EU nationals (which they never previously had), now we have left the European Union?

“Why do you think it’s right to downgrade the ultimate privilege of British citizenship – the right to vote in a General Election?

“What do you say to those who say that your approach is designed to undermine Brexit – and ‘rig’ the voting system for national elections and referendums?”

Speaking on LBC on Monday, Sir Keir said: “If someone has been here say 10, 20, 30 years, contributing to this economy, part of our community, they ought to be able to vote.”

He added that the fact settled migrants do not have full voting rights “actually just doesn’t pass the common sense test for me”.

Allowing teenagers aged 16 and over to cast a ballot is also “not such an outlandish idea”, Sir Keir said.

He pointed to Wales where the voting age for Senedd and local government elections has been lowered to 16.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks