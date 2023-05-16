Rise in A&E waiting times as more than a third wait more than four hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Rise in A&E waiting times as more than a third wait more than four hours

By Press Association
The figures were released on Tuesday (Jeff Moore/PA)
The figures were released on Tuesday (Jeff Moore/PA)

A&E waiting times have risen in the most recent week, with the number of people waiting more than four hours increasing to more than one third.

According to figures released from Public Health Scotland (PHS) on Tuesday, 65.8% of attendances at A&E in the week up to May 7 were seen and subsequently discharged, transferred or admitted within four hours.

The figure dropped from 69.7% the previous week.

The Scottish Government aims to ensure 95% of attendances are seen within four hours, a target that has not been met since the early months of the pandemic.

In the same week, 2,534 people waited longer than eight hours, while 806 waited more than 12.

Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said A&E in Scotland was “in a permanent state of crisis”.

He added: “It should never have become the norm that over a third of patients wait over four hours to be seen, but that is the tragic reality of Humza Yousaf’s legacy for our NHS – as these worsening figures show.

“His flimsy NHS Recovery plan completely failed to remobilise frontline services and it is suffering patients and my dedicated colleagues on the frontline who are paying the price for his disastrous tenure in charge of the health service.

Dr Sandesh Gulhane
Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the NHS in Scotland was in a permanent state of crisis (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“After failing upwards to become First Minister, he has left an incredible mess behind for Michael Matheson to clear up.

“It is utterly shocking that hundreds of patients are still waiting over half a day to be seen in A&E despite us being well into the spring period.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton told the government it should “wake up to the reality of the crisis” in A&E.

“For all the talk and plans from ministers, the situation has barely shifted in months,” he added.

“We need to see urgent action from Michael Matheson to resolve the crisis in our A&E departments.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks