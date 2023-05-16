Tory MP attacks ‘sugar-free conservatism’ and ‘overwhelming population growth’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Tory MP attacks ‘sugar-free conservatism’ and ‘overwhelming population growth’

By Press Association
Conservative MP Sir John Hayes attacked “sugar-free” conservatism in a speech at the National Conservatism conference in Westminster (Nick Ansell/PA)
Conservative MP Sir John Hayes attacked “sugar-free” conservatism in a speech at the National Conservatism conference in Westminster (Nick Ansell/PA)

A senior Tory has called for his party to pursue “authentic” conservatism rather than the “sugar-free” version accepted “by our liberal masters”.

Sir John Hayes warned that there was a “widening chasm between the people of Britain and the elite who profess to serve them” during a speech to the National Conservatism conference in Westminster.

He said: “You know, as I do, that the solution is to be found in conservatism. But not in the desiccated, hollowed-out, sugar-free conservatism deemed to be just about acceptable by our liberal masters.

“Too many conservatives opt out of conflict, instead seeking the approval of the very establishment which wants to grind them into the dust.

“No, we must look to a genuine, authentic, time-honoured, true conservatism, free from the lonely individualism and selfish materialism of liberalism.”

The Lincolnshire MP also used his speech to warn that mass immigration and “overwhelming” population growth threatened to strain public services and change Britain’s towns and cities “beyond recognition.

A key ally of Suella Braverman, who spoke at the conference on Monday, Sir John chairs the “anti-woke” Common Sense Group of Tory MPs and was at the centre of the row over leaked policy documents that saw Ms Braverman dismissed from her first stint as Home Secretary by Liz Truss.

In a wide-ranging speech on Tuesday, Sir John criticised Tony Blair’s creation of the Supreme Court as constitutional “vandalism”, described Gina Miller’s legal challenges to Boris Johnson’s Brexit policy as “malevolent” and claimed devolution “threatens to tear our precious union of nations apart”.

He went on to argue that the law “now empowers protesters to prevent law-abiding citizens from getting to work” and “enabled permissive abortion laws to be imposed on Northern Ireland explicitly against the wishes of the public”.

The Public Order Act, which received royal assent shortly before the coronation, gave the police more power to remove slow-walking protesters from roads.

National Conservatism Conference
Home Secretary Suella Braverman speaking during the National Conservatism Conference. Sir John Hayes is a key ally of the Home Secretary (Victoria Jones/PA)

Sir John added: “We must reclaim our constitution from the opportunistic aims of a privileged liberal caste that has purposefully divorced itself from the nation.

“We must be unafraid to pursue policies which enjoy popular support, which fuel the common good and elevate the people.”

Among those policies, he said, were creating an education system that did not “indoctrinate or perpetuate fringe ideas such as gender ideology or critical race theory” and a police force that would arrest “delinquents and deviants”.

He added: “It means an immigration system driven not by the demands of amoral big business but in tune with the will of the people, cognisant of the social and cultural pressures that mass immigration brings.

“It means ending the overwhelming population growth which strains public services and changes beyond recognition the character of our towns and cities.”

