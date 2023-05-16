‘Rainbow activists’ showing children ‘graphic’ material, says Cambridge academic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Rainbow activists’ showing children ‘graphic’ material, says Cambridge academic

By Press Association
A Cambridge academic has attacked sex education in the UK, claiming it has been ‘outsourced’ to ‘radical rainbow activists’ (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sex education classes have been outsourced to “rainbow activists” who are showing children “graphic” material, the organiser of a right-wing conference in London has said.

James Orr opened the second day of the National Conservatism conference in Westminster with a speech in which he described “the intact family” as “the best stable for forming flourishing, virtuous citizens”.

He said: “It’s why the family has always been the chief target of authoritarian regimes. It’s why today, even here, children are exposed to norms and narratives imported from our cultural colonial overlords in the United States that are as poorly evidenced as they are politically partisan.

“As a number of MPs are now recognising and drawing attention to, sex ed in this country has been outsourced to pretty radical rainbow activists who, when parents ask to see what their children are being taught, plead commercial confidentiality, knowing that the material is almost certainly too graphic to print in a national newspaper.”

The issue of sex education has been raised in Parliament by Conservative MP Miriam Cates, who spoke at the National Conservatism conference on Monday, and Rishi Sunak has accelerated a government review into how the subject is taught in school.

Mr Orr, an academic at the University of Cambridge’s Faculty of Divinity, added: “Sexualised, misogynistic parodies of femininity are now routine in schools and public libraries in the form of drag queen story hour.

“The cargo cult of transgenderism is triggering a social contagion that is inflicting irreversible physical harms on the young and the vulnerable, and it’s corrupting the medical profession.”

Mr Orr is the organiser of the National Conservatism conference, which has brought conservative thinkers, politicians and journalists to Westminster and has already heard speeches from senior Tories including Suella Braverman and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

In his speech on Tuesday, he called for a conservatism based on freedom, constrained by commitment to religion, family and the nation, adding that countries that honoured their majority religion often treated minority faiths better as well.

Mr Orr also called for the UK to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights in order to impose tougher immigration controls, dubbing such a move “Strexit” after the human rights court’s base in Strasbourg.

He said: “We should win back judicial sovereignty from an activist foreign court that’s got no business telling us who can and can’t enter the country.”

Mr Orr added that the Conservatives “seem to be betraying their 2019 electorate” on immigration, claiming if net migration reached 1 million people it would be “one of the most consequential betrayals of an electorate in recent memory”.

