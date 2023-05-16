Downing Street rejects Farage’s ‘Brexit has failed’ claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Downing Street rejects Farage’s ‘Brexit has failed’ claim

By Press Association
Former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said the country had ‘not actually benefited from Brexit economically’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said the country had ‘not actually benefited from Brexit economically’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Downing Street has denied an accusation from former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage that Britain’s European Union exit “has failed”.

Mr Farage accused the Conservative Government of mismanaging Brexit since the UK left the bloc in 2020.

Responding to the former Eurosceptic campaigner-turned-broadcaster’s comments, No 10 pointed to freedoms being enjoyed in the British farming sector as an example of how the divorce from the EU was allowing the UK to take a more tailored approach to policies.

Speaking to BBC’s Newsnight on Monday, Mr Farage denied that Britain would have been better off remaining in the EU but said the country had “not actually benefited from Brexit economically”.

His comments come as the UK economy continues to stagnate, with UK gross domestic product (GDP) shown to have increased by 0.1% between January and March.

The former Ukip leader said: “What Brexit has proved, I’m afraid, is that our politicians are about as useless as the commissioners in Brussels were.

“We have mismanaged this totally.”

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak campaigned to leave the EU (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He said the decision to increase corporation tax from 19% to 25% in April was “driving business away from our country” and that the UK Government was “arguably … regulating our own businesses even more than they were as EU members”.

Mr Farage added: “Brexit has failed.”

Asked whether he would consider a return to frontline politics, he said: “I wouldn’t rule it out but it is not at the top of my bucket list.

“But frankly, we have not delivered on borders, we have not delivered on Brexit, the Tories have let us down very badly.”

Asked whether Rishi Sunak — who campaigned to leave the EU — agreed with Mr Farage’s sentiments, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “No.”

“I think the Prime Minister has talked about the benefits of Brexit on a number of occasions,” he added.

“Just thinking about farming alone, we’re talking about some of the benefits of moving away from a bureaucratic cap which skewed money towards the largest landowners, with 50% going to the largest 10%.

“We have a fairer system tailored to British farmers post-Brexit.

“On the issue of being able to use gene-editing technology to mimic the natural breeding process to help farmers to grow more nutritious, productive crops, those are just two examples in one sector of the benefits that the public and UK businesses enjoy.”

The spokesman was speaking after Downing Street held a UK Farm To Fork summit with representatives from across the food supply chain on Tuesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks