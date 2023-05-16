MP calls for overhaul of military justice to fight sexism in armed forces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MP calls for overhaul of military justice to fight sexism in armed forces

By Press Association
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Changes are needed in the military justice system to combat cases of sexism and misogyny in the armed forces, an SNP MP has said.

Owen Thompson said cases of rape and serious sexual assault may need to be removed from the courts martial system.

A recent report from the armed forces’ service complaints ombudsman, Mariette Hughes, noted that women are over-represented in the complaints system.

Female personnel make up 12% of the armed forces but were more than twice as likely to put in a service complaint.

Owen Thompson said the system needed to change (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Midlothian MP, who is the SNP’s veterans spokesman, said: “This is a shocking state of affairs that has been left to fester for far too long.

“The armed forces go above and beyond the call for us yet women who serve are being particularly let down.

“There is the need for a military #MeToo movement to combat sexism and misogyny and get rid of any vestiges of the old boys’ club mentality.”

The Ombudsman’s report also found that complaints are not being dealt with in an “efficient, effective or fair” manner, the seventh year in a row that such a conclusion has been reached.

Mr Thompson added: “Scotland has a proud military history and we need to honour that by looking after our serving and retired personnel.

“The fact that women are still be let down as they serve in the military is an absolute disgrace.

“Perhaps now is the time for serious sexual assault and rape cases, for example, to be taken out of the military justice system and tried in civilian courts instead.

“It has been shown in the past that convictions for rape in the military are four to six times lower than in civilian courts.”

The Ministry of Defence said it is committed to supporting victims and stamping out sexual assault.

It said female representation is now required on all court martial boards including those related to sexual offending.

A spokesman said: “We want personnel to have the confidence to report offences.

“Building that confidence in service justice is the reason we launched the independent Serious Crime Unit – empowered to investigate crimes anywhere in the world – and have made sure that complaints of bullying, harassment or discrimination are dealt with outside of the chain of command.

“These measures sit alongside a comprehensive improvement package, including a new victim and witness care unit and policy reforms such as our new zero-tolerance approach to unacceptable sexual behaviour -which will ensure that anyone convicted of a sexual offence will be dismissed from service.”

