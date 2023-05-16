Essex Police investigates MP Julian Knight over sexual assault allegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Essex Police investigates MP Julian Knight over sexual assault allegation

By Press Association
Julian Knight (UK Parliament/PA)
Julian Knight (UK Parliament/PA)

Essex Police have opened an investigation into MP Julian Knight after Scotland Yard referred an allegation of serious sexual assault.

The Metropolitan Police had previously shelved its investigation into the Solihull MP, who was stripped of the Conservative whip, and it is not clear why the case was referred onwards.

The Tories refused to restore the whip to Mr Knight after the Met dropped the case, with the party saying at the time that it had received “further complaints”.

Mr Knight has denied what he described as a “false and malicious accusation”.

On Tuesday, a statement from Essex Police said: “We have agreed to take on an investigation which has been referred to us from the Metropolitan Police Service.

“We are investigating an allegation of serious sexual assault.

“Detectives who specialise in cases of this kind will gather evidence and conduct a thorough investigation.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Waldie will oversee the work carried out by a senior investigating officer with “extensive experience”.

“In the interests of justice and of all concerned, we have asked media outlets and others not to enter into any speculative comment or reporting on this matter,” Essex added.

“We would also remind everyone that victims of sexual offences are entitled to life-long anonymity, regardless of how a case proceeds.

“The Essex Police investigation remains at an early stage.”

Mr Knight is currently sitting in the Commons as an independent and has announced that he will stand down at the next election.

In December, the then chairman of the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee insisted he is “entirely innocent of any wrongdoing whatsoever” after the Met opened its investigation.

The force said in March that it was “no longer proceeding with an investigation”, with no arrests having been made.

Mr Knight urged the Tories to hand back the whip, meaning that he could rejoin colleagues in the parliamentary party.

But the Conservatives refused his demand and said that “further complaints” had been made to the Whips’ Office.

“These complaints, if appropriate, will be referred to the relevant police force, or appropriate bodies,” a spokeswoman for Chief Whip Simon Hart said at the time.

The Conservatives declined to comment on Tuesday.

