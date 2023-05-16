Farm shop planning rule easing not targeted at Jeremy Clarkson row, says No 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Farm shop planning rule easing not targeted at Jeremy Clarkson row, says No 10

By Press Association
Jeremy Clarkson is currently embroiled in a dispute about a bid to expand access to his farm shop (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Jeremy Clarkson is currently embroiled in a dispute about a bid to expand access to his farm shop (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A move to relax planning rules around setting-up farm shops is not targeted at TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson’s run-ins on his own agricultural land, No 10 has said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Environment Secretary Therese Coffey unveiled a package of measures to boost the farming sector ahead of Tuesday’s UK Farm to Fork summit.

One of the measures included plans to cut red tape to make it easier to repurpose farm buildings to use as shops.

The move is expected to make it simpler for farmers to deliver projects which are not strictly agricultural to help them diversify their incomes.

Clarkson’s farm sales
A planning inspectorate is currently deciding whether Jeremy Clarkson should be able to extend a car park on his Diddly Squat Farm (Blackball Media)

It comes as former Top Gear presenter Clarkson finds himself embroiled in a row over his plans to allow greater visitor access to his farm and its attached shop.

The popular programme Clarkson’s Farm on Amazon Prime, which documents the workings of his Diddly Squat farm, a 1,000-acre operation in the Cotswolds, has sparked interest from tourists in seeking out the broadcaster’s produce, with queues for the shop reportedly a regular occurrence.

The 63-year-old wants to extend the car park on his Oxfordshire farm plot to accommodate 70 vehicles but the proposals are opposed by West Oxfordshire District Council.

The council has argued the extension would encourage more visitors to the farm, which sits between Chadlington and Chipping Norton, adding to traffic problems in the beauty spot.

Clarkson has previously found himself in hot water with his local authority over a restaurant on his farm, with the council shutting it down after it was allegedly opened without planning permission.

Downing Street denied that the proposal to make it easier to turn farm buildings into retail spaces had been made with Clarkson’s problems in mind.

UK Farm to Fork Summit
Farming contractor Kaleb Cooper, from Clarkson’s Farm, attended the No 10 Farm to Fork summit (Victoria Jones/PA)

But Mr Sunak referred to Diddly Squat in his speech to summit attendees including farming contractor Kaleb Cooper, who appears in Clarkson’s Farm.

In opening remarks shared by No 10, Mr Sunak told representatives of the food industry: “We want to give British farmers greater freedoms to make the best use of their existing buildings, whether that’s for a Diddly Squat-style farm shop or a processing facility.

“So we’re going to consult on targeted changes to the planning system that enable exactly that and support our rural economy.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman, facing questions about the role Clarkson’s farm shop dispute had played in the policy announcement, said: “That’s a high-profile example of some of the challenges the sector has faced, but obviously this is not policy targeted to one individual.

“It’s an issue that we know that has been raised by the farming sector.”

Mr Sunak’s spokesman said more information would be given after a consultation has taken place later this year.

Setting out the policy, the No 10 official said: “The idea is that farmers will not have to get local authority consent, effectively, when they are trying to diversify their businesses — whether that’s shops, farm shops, that kind of thing.

“Obviously there are other examples currently where people go through local authorities, we know that has posed challenges for some.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks