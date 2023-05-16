Government to remove licensing requirements for landlords housing asylum seekers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government to remove licensing requirements for landlords housing asylum seekers

By Press Association
The Grand Burstin Hotel in Folkestone, Kent, where asylum seekers have been moved to the seafront hotel by the Home Office in order to ease overcrowding elsewhere (PA)
The Government is planning to temporarily remove licensing requirements for asylum-seeker accommodation as it attempts to move thousands out of hotels, in a move critics have warned will put their safety at risk.

The changes would allow landlords to house asylum seekers for two years without getting the property recognised as a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

The Guardian reported the plans would create exemptions from regulations governing electrical safety and minimum room sizes in such accommodation.

Housing minister Felicity Buchan told a Commons Delegated Legislation Committee the Government had laid secondary legislation as “part of a broader suite of measures that the Home Office is implementing” to “speed up” the moving of asylum seekers out of hotels.

Almost 50,000 people are currently in hotels on top of approximately 57,000 in long-standing asylum accommodation.

Labour MPs condemned the plans, with Kim Leadbeater branding the statutory instrument “another clear example of the utter mess” the Government has made of the immigration system and Matthew Pennycook warning it would mean “no minimum standards whatsoever” apply to asylum housing.

Mr Pennycook said: “Of course it will be cheaper to house asylum seekers in accommodation without gas safety certificates, without safe electrical appliances and furniture, without working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and without shared amenity facilities that meet minimum standards.”

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Felicity Buchan MP. (Aaron Chown, PA)

The Guardian quoted Mary Atkinson, campaigns and network manager at the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, as saying: “Without HMO licences, already traumatised people will be at risk of living in places that are unfit for human habitation.”

The plans could be approved as soon as Wednesday, which will otherwise be dominated by the publication of the Government’s long-awaited rental reforms to abolish so-called “no fault” evictions.

A Government spokesman said: “The use of expensive hotels to house the unprecedented number of asylum seekers crossing the Channel is unacceptable and must end.

“By temporarily removing this licensing requirement, we will be able to acquire more suitable long-term accommodation while continuing to meet our legal duty of care.

“This will not compromise standards and all properties will be independently inspected for quality to ensure they continue to meet national housing quality requirements.”

