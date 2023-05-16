Boundaries shake-up could see changes to 52 constituency seats at Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Boundaries shake-up could see changes to 52 constituency seats at Holyrood

By Press Association
(Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)

Changes could be made to more than two thirds of Holyrood’s 73 constituency seats as part of the latest review of boundaries.

Boundaries Scotland is carrying out what is only the second review of the constituency seats at the Scottish Parliament.

It is proposing 21 of those seats remain unchanged – including the three island constituencies of the Western Isles, the Orkney Islands and Shetland Islands, which are protected under legislation and cannot be changed.

But it has suggested changing the boundaries of 26 constituencies, while there are 25 proposed constituencies with both new names and new boundaries. One constituency meanwhile retains the same boundary, but with a different name proposed.

Boundaries Scotland chair Ronnie Hinds said the proposals were a “necessary rebalancing to reflect the movements of the electorate in Scotland” since the previous review in 2010.

A report by the independent body said “there has been significant change to the electorate”, since then with this in part coming from the 16 and 17-year-olds being given the right to vote in Scottish elections.

It added: “Changes to the population and the electorate have varied across Scotland, with some areas experiencing significant increases and others remaining relatively unchanged or falling.

“Even areas which have not experienced population growth or reduction may find that the constituency boundaries alter as a result of change required elsewhere to ensure that all constituencies and regions are of a similar electoral size.”

With Boundaries Scotland having to report to Scottish ministers by May 2025, it is now consulting with the public about the proposed changes.

Mr Hinds urged people to contribute to this, describing the proposals as the “beginning of a process”.

He said: “I believe that our provisional proposals offer a robust set of constituencies within the legislative rules set for us.

“They represent a necessary rebalancing to reflect the movements of the electorate in Scotland since parliamentary boundaries were last reviewed.”

Speaking about the proposals, the Boundaries Scotland chair stated: “We have reduced the variation in electorate between the largest and smallest constituencies by over a third and increased the number of constituencies sitting within a single council area from 51 to 59.”

He stressed: “Today is the beginning of a process however and we now want to hear the views of the public.

“We will reflect on responses to the consultation and make changes were appropriate and where the legislation allows us to do so.

“We strongly encourage people to make their views heard. We particularly want to hear suggestions for alternative boundaries that comply with the legislative requirements and for constituency names.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks