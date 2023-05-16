Labour to lead Holyrood debate urging ministers to cap bus fares

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Labour is demanding fares be capped to save bus services “on the brink of collapse”.

The party is forcing a vote on the issue in Holyrood by demanding Scottish ministers take action to prevent “lifeline” bus networks being cut.

The parliamentary debate follows figures which showed bus passenger numbers more than halved since the Scottish Government took control, with 234 million journeys in 2021/22 compared to 487 million in 2007/08.

And the fleet of buses in Scotland has also plummeted from 5,400 to 3,700 within the same time period.

Scottish Labour’s transport spokesman Alex Rowley will lead the debate (Jane Barlow/PA)

Meanwhile, bus fares have been hiked in several areas of Scotland, with the increases reaching as high as 15% from both Stagecoach West and Stagecoach East of Scotland.

Stagecoach Highland and First Glasgow have also confirmed hikes of 12% and 9% respectively.

Ahead of the debate, Alex Rowley, Scottish Labour’s transport spokesman, has urged the Scottish Government to set out plans to prevent cuts.

He said: “Scotland’s bus networks are on the brink of collapse, but the SNP is missing in action.

“Passengers are being hit with eye-watering fare hikes in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, while those with bus passes are struggling to find a bus to use it on.

“In parts of the country lifeline bus networks are at risk of getting wiped out – devastating communities, damaging our economy and threatening our climate targets.

“The SNP must back this motion and act now to save Scotland’s buses.”

The motion, led by Mr Rowley, on Wednesday afternoon, will note that the fare increases “come on the back of route cancellations across much of Scotland that are isolating communities.”