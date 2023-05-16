Labour to lead Holyrood debate urging ministers to cap bus fares

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour to lead Holyrood debate urging ministers to cap bus fares

By Press Association
Bus fares should be capped, Scottish Labour have said. (Clive Gee/PA)
Scottish Labour is demanding fares be capped to save bus services “on the brink of collapse”.

The party is forcing a vote on the issue in Holyrood by demanding Scottish ministers take action to prevent “lifeline” bus networks being cut.

The parliamentary debate follows figures which showed bus passenger numbers more than halved since the Scottish Government took control, with 234 million journeys in 2021/22 compared to 487 million in 2007/08.

And the fleet of buses in Scotland has also plummeted from 5,400 to 3,700 within the same time period.

First Minister’s Questions
Scottish Labour’s transport spokesman Alex Rowley will lead the debate (Jane Barlow/PA)

Meanwhile, bus fares have been hiked in several areas of Scotland, with the increases reaching as high as 15% from both Stagecoach West and Stagecoach East of Scotland.

Stagecoach Highland and First Glasgow have also confirmed hikes of 12% and 9% respectively.

Ahead of the debate, Alex Rowley, Scottish Labour’s transport spokesman, has urged the Scottish Government to set out plans to prevent cuts.

He said: “Scotland’s bus networks are on the brink of collapse, but the SNP is missing in action.

“Passengers are being hit with eye-watering fare hikes in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, while those with bus passes are struggling to find a bus to use it on.

“In parts of the country lifeline bus networks are at risk of getting wiped out – devastating communities, damaging our economy and threatening our climate targets.

“The SNP must back this motion and act now to save Scotland’s buses.”

The motion, led by Mr Rowley, on Wednesday afternoon, will note that the fare increases “come on the back of route cancellations across much of Scotland that are isolating communities.”

