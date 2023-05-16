Sunak to announce defence collaboration on G7 trip to Japan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak to announce defence collaboration on G7 trip to Japan

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is travelling to Japan for a G7 meeting (Gareth Cattermole/PA)
Rishi Sunak will fly to Japan to unveil a new defence and technology collaboration before seeking to galvanise support for Ukraine during talks with world leaders.

The Prime Minister will join allies including the US’s Joe Biden and France’s Emmanuel Macron as the G7 group of industrialised democracies meets in Hiroshima.

Japan’s Fumio Kishida is hosting the summit in the city hit with an atomic bomb during the Second World War to highlight the dangers of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

First visiting Tokyo, Mr Sunak will miss Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, leaving Oliver Dowden to make his debut as his deputy when he faces Labour’s Angela Rayner.

The Prime Minister will instead announce a new defence and technology collaboration with Japan and host a reception of business leaders to drum up investment into the UK.

Then, he will travel on to Hiroshima to become the first British Prime Minister to visit the city.

During his first G7 summit as Prime Minister, Mr Sunak will seek to focus on economic security and support for Volodymyr Zelensky’s fight against Russia.

