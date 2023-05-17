Hunt defends economic approach on taxes and migrant labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Hunt defends economic approach on taxes and migrant labour

By Press Association
The Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt speaking during the British Chambers Commerce Annual Global conference, at the QEII Centre, London. Picture date: Wednesday May 17, 2023.
The Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt speaking during the British Chambers Commerce Annual Global conference, at the QEII Centre, London. Picture date: Wednesday May 17, 2023.

Jeremy Hunt insisted the Government was taking a “pragmatic” approach to migrant labour and a responsible stance on taxes and the public finances, as he faced Tory pressure to chance course.

The Chancellor and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have faced calls from the Tory right to slash taxes and dramatically cut the number of migrants coming to the UK.

But Mr Hunt insisted that tax cuts could only come when inflation was under control and the public finances were on a sustainable basis, while he promised business chiefs they would still be able to access the overseas workers they need.

Mr Hunt’s comments to the British Chambers of Commerce followed days of criticism from senior Tories about the Government’s approach in the wake of a bruising set of local elections in England.

British Chambers of Commerce conference
The Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt speaking at the British Chambers Commerce conference (Jordon Pettitt/PA)

As well as backbench pressure to change course, Home Secretary Suella Braverman used a speech on Monday to push for lower migration, arguing that there was no good reason why British workers could not train its own workforce of lorry drivers and fruit pickers.

Mr Hunt said the Brexit vote, in which immigration was a major factor, was a decision to “change our economic model towards being a high skill and a high wage economy” and to move away from “unlimited, low-skilled migrants”.

But he said that as well as labour market reforms to get the jobless back into work, migrants would still need to play a part.

“What I’m trying to do is to make sure that our businesses can find the labour that they need in order to make sure that recruitment isn’t a problem,” he said.

That meant “we will, at the margins, always be pragmatic” about areas where there are labour shortages.

But he said that if the UK had an employment rate in line with the Netherlands, there would be 2.7 million more people in work.

“So what we need to do is to tap into the incredible potential that we have at home, at the same time as we make that journey to be sensible and pragmatic about the immigration requirements,” he said.

Mr Hunt insisted the Government was “completely united” on the approach.

On the tax burden, Mr Hunt said he agreed with people who had concerns, but stressed the “overwhelming priority” to control inflation.

He warned that a failure to get the public finances under control would lead to punishment from the markets, pushing interest rates up on government borrowing.

“We have to get our taxes down, particularly our business taxes. But the worst tax of all is inflation, because inflation is a tax which you get nothing back for in return.”

Mr Hunt said he was not in a position to know whether there was any headroom for tax cuts in the run-up to the general election, but said his priority would be on “competitive business taxes”, saying he wanted the tax break for investment to be made permanent.

