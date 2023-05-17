Hunt suggests businesses abandoning working from home as it stifles creativity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Hunt suggests businesses abandoning working from home as it stifles creativity

By Press Association
The Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt speaking during the British Chambers Commerce Annual Global conference, at the QEII Centre, London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt speaking during the British Chambers Commerce Annual Global conference, at the QEII Centre, London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The “default” location for workers should be in the office, Jeremy Hunt suggested as he warned that logging on from home could stifle creativity.

The Chancellor said he believed that the shift to home working during the coronavirus pandemic was being reversed by firms.

Speaking at the British Chambers of Commerce conference in London he suggested workers would return to offices unless they had a “good reason not to”.

British Chambers of Commerce conference
Jeremy Hunt spoke at the British Chambers of Commerce conference (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He said: “I think it’s something for businesses to find their own way through.

“There are some very exciting opportunities created by the fact that we’ve all learned to use Zoom and Teams for meetings.”

He suggested that it helped with childcare – people could dial into meetings while looking after a baby – and it also helped workers with mobility issues.

But, he added: “On the other hand, there is nothing like sitting around the table, seeing people face-to-face, developing team spirit – and I worry about the loss of creativity when people are permanently working from home and not having those water cooler moments where they bounce ideas off each other.

“Not every great business idea happens in a structured, formal meeting.”

He said businesses were now calling for staff to come in, adding: “I think the default will be ‘you work in the office unless there’s a good reason not to be in the office’ and gradually we are getting there.”

Critics argued his approach ignores the potential of remote working to increase productivity for certain employees and warned that reduced flexibility would mark a “huge step backwards”.

Ben Willmott, head of public policy at the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, said: “As the Chancellor said, people with caring responsibilities and mobility challenges have benefitted hugely by the shift to greater homeworking, and it will be helping many people get into and stay in work.

“However, many people will have simply preferred this new way of working as it makes them more productive, has reduced commuting costs and improved work-life balance.”

The lessons from the pandemic allow the Government a chance to “re-write the rules” to allow for greater flexibility of working arrangements, he added, and rolling back on these changes would be a “huge step backwards”.

