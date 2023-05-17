MPs launch new inquiry into Scotland’s Covid recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

MPs launch new inquiry into Scotland’s Covid recovery

By Press Association
MPs on a Westminster committee will consider how well sectors in Scotland have recovered from Covid (PA)
MPs on a Westminster committee will consider how well sectors in Scotland have recovered from Covid (PA)

MPs are to consider if businesses were given sufficient support during the coronavirus pandemic, as they launch a new inquiry into Scotland’s Covid recovery.

More than three years on from the start of the pandemic, members of the Scottish Affairs Committee will examine how well key sectors and businesses have recovered from the impact of lockdowns on the economy.

It comes after a previous inquiry by the committee into Covid in 2020 raised concerns about issues such as food availability – although MPs at the time praised the financial packages provided by both the Scottish and UK governments.

The committee is now looking to find out how well sectors and industries have recovered in the post-pandemic period, assessing how helpful the aid received from Holyrood and Westminster has been as part of this.

They also hope to hear from experts on what strategies could be used if there is another pandemic.

Speaking as the committee launched its inquiry, chair Pete Wishart said: “In the wake of Covid-19, our committee was eager to assess the effect of the pandemic on people and businesses across Scotland, and what policies Westminster and Holyrood have put in place in response.

“Three years on, with life back to normal, we’re keen to see how well industries and sectors across Scotland have recovered.

“Was the financial support from the UK and Scottish governments sufficient? Are there new strategies that industry experts suggest we adopt should there ever be another pandemic?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks