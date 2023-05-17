Bank governor signals further rate hikes if inflation ‘persistent’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Bank governor signals further rate hikes if inflation ‘persistent’

By Press Association
Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, during the British Chambers Commerce annual conference (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, during the British Chambers Commerce annual conference (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The governor of the Bank of England has warned the central bank will continue to increase interest rates if there are signs that inflation is remaining persistent.

However, Andrew Bailey also revealed that pressure from Britain’s tight labour market has loosened.

It came as the governor spoke to business leaders at the British Chambers of Commerce annual conference in London.

Earlier this month, the Bank increased interest rates for a 12th consecutive meeting to 4.5% – the highest rate since 2008 – in an effort to bring down rampant inflation.

The most recent inflation reading was reported at 10.1% for March, ahead of market forecasts.

The governor blamed higher food prices and the tight labour market for continued inflationary pressure as he committed to tighten monetary policy further if cost increases stay ahead of target.

“I can assure you that the Monetary Policy Committee will adjust bank rate as necessary to return inflation to target sustainably in the medium term, in line with its remit,” Mr Bailey said.

“If there were to be evidence of more persistent pressures, then further tightening in monetary policy would be required.

ECONOMY Unemployment
(PA Graphics)

“Our commitment to the 2% inflation target is unwavering.”

Nevertheless, Mr Bailey said there are “good reasons” to expect inflation to “fall sharply over the coming months” as energy prices slide back from peak levels.

The speech came a day after the Office for National Statistics revealed the unemployment rate surprisingly increased to 3.9% over the first three months of the year.

Meanwhile, employment levels rose as more men returned to the labour market.

The governor said: “There are signs that the labour market is loosening a little.”

However, he added: “The easing of labour market tightness is happening at a slower pace than we expected in February, and the labour market remains very tight.”

