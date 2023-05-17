Sunak backtracks on leadership pledge to shut down Confucius Institutes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak backtracks on leadership pledge to shut down Confucius Institutes

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak adopted less hardline language on China on becoming Prime Minister (Alastair Grant/PA)
Rishi Sunak adopted less hardline language on China on becoming Prime Minister (Alastair Grant/PA)

Rishi Sunak has backtracked on a pledge made during his 2022 leadership bid to shut down 30 Chinese state-sponsored Confucius Institutes across the UK.

The retreat, first reported by TalkTV, has been criticised by more hawkish Tory backbenchers, with former prime minister Liz Truss urging him to deliver on the language he used during last summer’s contest.

In his unsuccessful campaign – before he entered No 10 after winner Ms Truss’ disastrous mini-Budget sank her short-lived premiership – Mr Sunak had promised to close all 30 of Beijing’s institutes in Britain.

Liz Truss comments
Former prime minister Liz Truss used a speech in Taiwan to call on Mr Sunak to ‘urgently’ enact the policies he pledged during their leadership contest (Alistair Grant/PA)

He also pledged to “kick the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) out of our universities”, declaring China “the biggest-long term threat to Britain”. But on becoming Prime Minister he adopted less hardline language, instead choosing to describe China in official speak as an “epoch-defining challenge” rather than a “threat”.

And on Wednesday, the Government confirmed that a decision had been made that it would be “disproportionate” to ban the institutes.

A spokesman said: “We recognise concerns about overseas interference in our higher education sector, including through Confucius Institutes, and regularly assess the risks facing academia.

“We are taking action to remove any Government funding from Confucius Institutes in the UK, but currently judge that it would be disproportionate to ban them.

“Like any international body operating in the UK, Confucius Institutes need to operate transparently and within the law, and with a full commitment to our values of openness and freedom of expression.”

Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith branded the Government’s stance on Beijing “fundamentally wrong”.

He told TalkTV the U-turn was like “the script writers for Yes Minister” drafting Government policy.

Meanwhile Ms Truss, who was widely expected to adopt more hardline language on China during her short-lived premiership, used a speech in Taiwan to call on Mr Sunak to “urgently” enact the policies he pledged during their leadership contest.

“He was right and we need to see those policies enacted urgently,” she said.

“The UK’s integrated review needs to be amended to state clearly that China is a threat.

“Confucius Institutes should be closed down immediately.”

