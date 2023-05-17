Andy Burnham plans overhaul of education with MBacc

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Burnham plans overhaul of education with MBacc

By Press Association
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham (James Speakman/PA)
Young people will get the option of studying job-friendly technical subjects instead of taking on debt to go to university under new plans by Andy Burnham.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester wants to launch a Manchester Baccalaureate, or MBacc, to help the two-thirds of local students who do not go down the traditional academic route to get a degree.

Mr Burnham said he wants both pathways to be equal and hopes it will mean youngsters in the region do not have to leave to further their education or careers.

Launching the plans in Manchester, Mr Burnham said: “This goes beyond party politics.

“We think this is a change that Greater Manchester urgently needs but the country does too.”

At the launch Mr Burnham cited a Royal Commission in 1884 that visited Manchester concluding the lack of vocational education for youngsters was damaging the British economy.

Under the current system, young people are offered a clear pathway to university through the EBacc at age 14 – a set of subjects opening up opportunities to A-levels, university and employment.

The MBacc would run alongside the EBacc to maximise students’ chances of getting future jobs by guiding them towards subjects including engineering, business studies and art and design alongside the core subjects of maths, English and computer science.

The plan has the backing of local colleges and business leaders.

Mr Burnham added: “For too long we have ignored the value of technical skills and that ends today in Greater Manchester.

“The EBacc is great for young people who want to go on to university, but there is no equivalent suite of qualifications at 14 and 16 that align with the real-life employment opportunities being created in our city region.

“There is also no direct link to employers, leading to skills gaps in the Greater Manchester economy and confusion from young people on what they need to do to secure a job in their chosen industry.

“Today is the start of the journey of creating a clear and equal pathway for technical education.”

If the plans go ahead the MBacc would start in September 2024 subject to ongoing discussion with central government.

