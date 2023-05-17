Oxfam campaigners urge G7 leaders to act on East Africa famine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oxfam campaigners urge G7 leaders to act on East Africa famine

By Press Association
Oxfam activists wearing “big heads” of G7 leaders during a demonstration in Trafalgar Square (James Manning/PA)
Oxfam has called on the G7 to take “life-saving action” over famine in East Africa, as campaigners protested in Trafalgar Square ahead of the summit in Japan on Friday.

Demonstrators dressed up as G7 leaders including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US president Joe Biden wore oversized masks as they stood in front of six-feet-tall letters spelling “famine”.

They covered their ears, eyes and mouths while a film highlighting the hunger crisis played in the background.

Climate-induced drought in the region, covering Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya and South Sudan, has left 36 million people facing severe hunger, the charity warned.

Magnus Corfixen, Oxfam’s humanitarian lead said: “G7 leaders have failed to live up to their commitments made two years ago.

Oxfam accuses G7 leaders of a lack of action over East Africa famine (James Manning/PA)

“We know that the UK Government in particular made promises to do more to address the crisis in East Africa, but we haven’t seen them fulfil their commitment as of now.”

Mr Corfixen added: “We are here today to ensure that they live up to their political obligations to address this crisis with partners in the affected countries.”

At the 2021 UK summit in Cornwall G7 leaders committed an initial £5 billion in humanitarian assistance to 42 countries at risk of catastrophe and famine, including £1 billion in aid to South Sudan, Nigeria and Yemen.

Conflict and high food prices have intensified the emergency in the region, with an estimated 85,000 people in South Sudan and Somalia on the brink of famine, according to Oxfam.

Areas of Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia have undergone five failed consecutive rainy seasons and South Sudan five seasons of severe flooding.

War in Sudan has further increased pressure on South Sudan, with more than 30,000 refugees having fled to the neighbouring country since fighting broke out in April.

It is estimated that one person is likely to die every 28 seconds as a result of malnutrition in Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya and South Sudan, based on data from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

The World Health Organisation warned in March that food insecurity across East African countries had left 129,000 in the Horn of Africa “literally looking death in the eyes”.

