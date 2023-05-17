‘Sense of unity’ in Scottish independence movement, claims minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Sense of unity’ in Scottish independence movement, claims minister

By Press Association
Ash Regan called for a Scottish independence convention (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ash Regan called for a Scottish independence convention (Jane Barlow/PA)

There is a “sense of unity” in the independence movement, the Scottish Government’s minister for independence has said.

Jamie Hepburn was responding to a question at Holyrood from former SNP leadership contender Ash Regan, who said there is an “urgent” need for an independence convention which bring different groups together.

She said there are “reported divisions within the independence movement”.

Mr Hepburn did not directly respond to the call for a convention, but said he agrees there is an “urgency” for Scotland to leave the UK.

Scottish First Minister vote
Ash Regan said there is an urgent need for an independence convention (Jane Barlow/PA)

He highlighted the independence prospectus papers which the Government began publishing under Nicola Sturgeon’s leadership, saying more are on the way.

Mr Hepburn said: “When I take the temperature of the independence movement at this moment in time, I see a real sense of unity of purpose, a determination to work collaboratively towards that.”

Conservative constitution spokesman Donald Cameron said the divisions in the independence movement have been “trumped by divisions in the SNP”.

He said: “We’ve been treated to an internal melodrama of backbench rebellions and infighting.”

Mr Cameron said SNP MP Joanna Cherry had described Ms Sturgeon’s prospectus papers on independence as “lightweight”.

Mr Hepburn responded by saying the SNP Government was elected on a platform of advancing the case for independence.

He said: “We have, I believe, published three compelling prospective papers, and I can tell him I intend to publish many more in the coming months.”

