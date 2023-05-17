Tory MP says Amazon ‘facilitating sale of counterfeit postage stamps from China’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tory MP says Amazon ‘facilitating sale of counterfeit postage stamps from China’

By Press Association
(Niall Carson/PA)
(Niall Carson/PA)

A Tory MP has accused online giant Amazon of “facilitating” the sale of “counterfeit postage stamps” from China.

Craig Mackinlay told the Commons the stamps are “virtually perfect, except for the barcode” and that he believes the sale of such products could be in “contravention of the Forgery and Counterfeiting Act 1981”.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company has removed the product in question and taken action against the third-party seller.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, the South Thanet MP said: “I have a very serious matter affecting every constituency to bring to his (Oliver Dowden) attention.

“Amazon have been facilitating the sale of counterfeit postage stamps from China, virtually perfect except for the barcode.

“I’ve contacted the NCA (National Crime Agency), the National Trading Standards, and I’m afraid I’ve received woeful responses.

“I’ve now sent my concerns to the Serious Fraud Office and the economic crime unit of the City of London Police.

“Amazon are patently facilitating remittances of illegal gotten cash. And I believe this is in contravention of the Forgery and Counterfeiting Act 1981.

“Can he assist me in taking this further?”

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, who stood in for Rishi Sunak at PMQs, replied: “I know how hard he has been campaigning on this important issue.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

“The Home Secretary will have heard his remarks.

“I would say that the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill does put duties on those platforms and ultimately if fraud is being perpetrated, the police should take action.”

The Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill is due to receive its second reading on Wednesday afternoon.

Commenting on Mr Mackinlay’s comments, an Amazon spokesperson said: “Amazon strictly prohibits counterfeit products in our stores, and we have proactive systems and teams, dedicated to protecting our store from counterfeit and other forms of abuse.

“In the rare case that a customer purchases an item that Amazon detects to be counterfeit, we proactively contact the customer and refund their purchase.

“Customers are always protected by our A-to-Z Guarantee.

“If a product doesn’t arrive or isn’t as advertised, customers can contact our customer support team for a full refund of their order.

“We have removed the product in question and taken action against the third-party seller.”

