CalMac ferries repair bill above £100m in last five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

CalMac ferries repair bill above £100m in last five years

By Press Association
Repair bills for CalMac ferries are growing as the fleet ages (John Linton/PA)
Repair bills for CalMac ferries are growing as the fleet ages (John Linton/PA)

The repair bill for CalMac’s fleet has passed £100 million in the last five years, figures provided to the Liberal Democrats show.

A freedom of information request by the party revealed the cost of repairs was £26.5 million for 2022/23 alone.

The ferries have faced rising maintenance bills as the fleet grows older.

Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie said: “These figures expose the toll that a decade of poor planning by SNP ministers has had on our creaking ferry fleet.

“It’s clear that many vessels are past their best but Scottish Government failures mean that there is no alternative to patching them up and hoping for the best.

CalMac ferry
Many vessels in the CalMac fleet are approaching or have passed their expected lifetime (Alamy/PA)

“There should be a pipeline of new boats ready to launch to take up the slack.

“Sadly we are now on our sixth transport minister since work on the two ferries at Ferguson Marine began.”

Meanwhile, the public body which owns the ferries has revealed the names of two new vessels which will serve Islay and Jura.

CMAL, which is separate from CalMac, announced they will be called the Isle of Islay and Loch Indaal following a public vote.

The vessels will be focused on freight and are being built at Cemre shipyard in Turkey, with delivery expected in 2024 and 2025.

Responding to the Lib Dems’ comments on the fleet repairs, CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond said: “We spent a record £34 million on fleet maintenance last year, which was an increase of around 70% from £20 million in 2017.

Willie Rennie
Willie Rennie accused the Scottish Government of failing to ensure a reliable CalMac fleet (PA)

“Annual overhaul is a highly complex task which our teams plan for months and involves an average of 35,000 engineering tasks being carried out across the fleet.

“This increased investment can be attributed, in part, to the age of the vessels, with more than 38% of them exceeding 30 years of age and increasing challenges around obsolescence and obtaining parts.

“Investment in maintenance is planned to grow to well over £43 million in 2023.

“We appreciate that breakdowns cause a great amount of disruption, and when they occur we pull together specialist teams from across the organisation who prioritise getting the vessel back into service.

“We have no spare vessels in the fleet, so the teams’ focus is on protecting essential services and moving customers on to other sailings if possible.”

CalMac said its figures for maintenance are higher than those given to the Lib Dems as they include upgrades to the ferries.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks