Faith leaders set out opposition to assisted dying Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Faith leaders set out opposition to assisted dying Bill

By Press Association
A meeting will take place at Holyrood on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)
A meeting will take place at Holyrood on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Faith leaders will hold a meeting at Holyrood to voice their deep-seated opposition to proposals which would allow assisted dying in Scotland.

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur’s Member’s Bill would allow competent terminally ill adults to request assistance to end their lives.

On Thursday, leaders from the Church of Scotland, the Catholic Church and the Scottish Association of Mosques will speak at an event in the Scottish Parliament.

They have issued a joint statement on the issue, signed by Kirk moderator Rev Iain Greenshields, Bishop of Paisley John Keenan and Imam Sheykh Hamza Khandwalla of Dundee Central Mosque.

The statement said: “This Bill would make it legal, in certain circumstances, to help people to commit suicide.

“Our faith traditions are united in the principle that assisted dying in itself inevitably undermines the dignity of the human person, and to allow it would mean that our society as a whole loses its common humanity.

“The Church of Scotland, the Roman Catholic Church in Scotland, and the Scottish Association of Mosques remain firm in their opposition to assisted suicide and euthanasia.”

The event at Holyrood will be hosted by the think tank Logos Scotland.

Last year, Mr McArthur won the right to introduce his Bill to Parliament and it is currently being drafted, with a final text planned for later this year.

He has said the public are behind the proposals to offer people more choice at the end of their life and the Bill will be “safe, robust, and compassionate”.

The faith leaders emphasised the sanctity placed upon life in their respective religious traditions.

Rev Greenshields said: “Our opposition to assisted dying is based on our Christian faith, and involves concerns around the principle of assisted dying, around the application of the law in practice, the perception of the value of human lives, and also the effect which any change is likely to have on the provision of care – in particular, on palliative care.”

Bishop Keenan added: “Assisted suicide attacks human dignity and results in human life being increasingly valued on the basis of its efficiency and utility.”

Imam Khandwalla said: “Muslims believe life is a divine gift and is given as a sacred trust.

“As such, we have a collective responsibility to protect the most vulnerable, including the elderly and the terminally ill.”

Mr McArthur responded to the faith leaders’ claims by saying there is an “unequivocal” need for the law to change.

He said: “The assisted dying Bill that I have proposed to the Scottish Parliament would offer a more compassionate choice to terminally ill, mentally competent adults only, subject to strict safeguards and alongside high-quality end-of-life care.

Hate Crime and Public Order bill
Liam McArthur has stressed his assisted dying Bill will be ‘compassionate’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“It draws on 25 years’ of evidence from the US, and now Australia and New Zealand, which proves that when a tightly-drafted law for terminally ill people is introduced, it remains that way, with no extension of the eligibility criteria.

“Furthermore, it offers far more protection, transparency and regulation than the status quo.

“We know that, too often, terminally ill Scots facing a bad death are forced to resort to desperate measures – some going to Switzerland if they can afford it, many more taking matters into their own hands behind closed doors.

“That cannot be right and we must do better.”

Meanwhile, Humanist Society Scotland said the proposed Bill would give people the right to control their own deaths in a way that minimises suffering.

Chief executive Fraser Sutherland said: “Equally (the Bill) will protect and respect the choices of individuals who do not wish to access a medically assisted death and provide a right to conscientious objection for medical practitioners.

“The question arising from this event for MSPs and wider society is why the views of three senior clerics should take precedence and block the rights of others to a choice that meets their beliefs on life and death in their final hours.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks