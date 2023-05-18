Japanese firm to invest £200m in Highlands cable plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Japanese firm to invest £200m in Highlands cable plant

By Press Association
The cables will connect offshore wind farms (Ben Birchall/PA)
The cables will connect offshore wind farms (Ben Birchall/PA)

A Japanese corporation is to invest £200 million in an undersea cable factory in the Highlands, the Scottish Government has announced.

Energy Secretary Neil Gray said the Sumitomo Electric Industries plant will create 150 jobs.

The deal was announced last month when Mr Gray visited Japan on a three-day trip and further details were confirmed on Thursday.

The factory will make cables for use by offshore wind farms.

Mr Gray said: “Sumitomo’s proposed investment in Scotland can promote rapid expansion of the renewables industry by connecting hundreds of offshore wind turbines.

“I met senior company executives in Osaka last month to discuss this investment and we are working closely with our enterprise agencies and other partners to support and ensure it delivers maximum benefit for Scotland.

“These will be highly-skilled green jobs from a business with a strong record in producing high-voltage underground cables.

“The cables and the wind turbines they connect can help reduce emissions as part of the fastest possible just transition for our oil and gas workforce.”

It is understood the factory will be located in the area of the upcoming Cromarty Freeport, possibly at Nigg.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack visited the area on Thursday.

The Highlands project is part of the £17.7 billion package of Japanese investment in the UK being outlined during Rishi Sunak’s visit to the country.

Sumitomo is also investing around £4 billion in wind farm projects off the coast of Suffolk and Norfolk.

The Prime Minister said: “These new investments are a massive vote of confidence in the UK’s dynamic economy, from some of Japan’s top firms.

“Working with the Government and British industry, they will create the kind of high-quality, reliable jobs and transformative local investment we are delivering around the country.

“It’s great to also see leading UK businesses seizing the huge opportunities for growth and collaboration in Japan.”

The UK Government said very few companies have the ability to manufacture undersea high-voltage cables and the investment will be “vital” to energy security.

