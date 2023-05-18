Tories accuse Gilruth of breaching ministerial rules over rail works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Tories accuse Gilruth of breaching ministerial rules over rail works

By Press Association
Jenny Gilruth was accused of breaching the rules (JAndrew Milligan/PA)
Jenny Gilruth was accused of breaching the rules (JAndrew Milligan/PA)

The Conservatives have accused Jenny Gilruth of breaching the ministerial code by delaying rail works in order to benefit her constituents while she was transport minister.

However, Humza Yousaf said the Tories were “throwing mud” and maintained her decisions were made to benefit the whole rail network.

The row centres on proposed line electrification work between Edinburgh Haymarket and Dalmeny in West Lothian, which would have caused eight days of disruption from Boxing Day last year.

Ms Gilruth, who represents Mid Fife and Glenrothes as an MSP and is now Education Secretary, asked for the works to be postponed.

First Minister’s Questions
Douglas Ross raised the rail works at FMQs (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Tories say officials told the Government this would lead to an extra £1 million in cost and cause disruption to 9,000 passengers a day due to the work taking place at non-holiday times.

The work has still not been carried out.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross raised the issue at First Minister’s Questions, saying Ms Gilruth “appears to have forced a change in order to give preferential treatment to her constituents at a higher cost to taxpayers and far more disruption to passengers”.

The First Minister said Mr Ross was making “very serious accusations indeed” and there would be an “appropriate investigation”.

However, he said the situation was not as Mr Ross described, saying the decision was made for the “correct reasons” in order to benefit the “entire network”.

Mr Ross held up pages of emails received under freedom of information rules.

First Minister’s Questions
Humza Yousaf said the Tories were ‘throwing mud’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

ScotRail officials told the Government the changes would lead to “greater cost, with more customers disrupted or inconvenienced with the revised access plan”, he said.

Mr Yousaf said the works would have led to disruption further afield than Fife and Ms Gilruth had said she wanted more done to avoid more delays on the rail network over the festive period.

Mr Ross said: “She should not even have been involved in this decision, she should have recused herself because of the clear potential for a conflict of interest.”

He suggested the “political interference” forced Chris Gibb to resign as chief executive of ScotRail Holdings.

Ms Gilruth’s decision led to a poorer service, he said, and “looks like a clear breach of the ministerial code”.

Mr Yousaf said: “What (Mr Ross) is hoping to do, because he is undoubtedly desperate, is throwing as much mud as possible and hoping that some of it sticks.”

The First Minister said Mr Ross was being “selective” in his reading of the emails.

He said it was “pretty clear” that Ms Gilruth made the decision to minimise disruption for passengers across the network.

The Scottish Conservative leader later said he had written to the First Minister to formally request an investigation.

Mr Ross said he was “concerned that the First Minister has already pre-judged the outcome of the investigation he’s agreed to hold”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks