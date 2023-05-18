Yousaf urged to ‘do the right thing’ and reinstate fund for social care staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf urged to ‘do the right thing’ and reinstate fund for social care staff

By Press Association
The Social Care Staff Support Fund was put in place during the pandemic (Alamy/PA)
The Social Care Staff Support Fund was put in place during the pandemic (Alamy/PA)

A Labour MSP has urged the First Minister to “do the right thing” and reinstate a fund designed to help struggling social care staff.

The Social Care Staff Support Fund was put in place during the pandemic to ensure workers forced to self-isolate as a result of Covid-19 would not face financial hardship.

The fund was initially supposed to lapse in October of last year, but it was extended until the end of March.

Labour’s Monica Lennon has urged the Scottish Government to reintroduce the fund.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, she told Humza Yousaf: “Carers in the gallery, their colleagues and the people they care for deserve much better than this, First Minister.

Monica Lennon
Monica Lennon said care workers need more support (PA)

“The fund was time-limited but the crisis in social care is getting worse by the day.”

Ms Lennon pointed to press reports that carers had called on the fund to be brought back “because they cannot afford to get sick”.

She added: “Removing this financial safety net now without an alternative solution will accelerate the collapse of social care and push the NHS further into crisis.

“Will Humza Yousaf’s Government listen, meet with the workers and our unions and do the right thing?”

Mr Yousaf said he would be “happy” to meet with trade unions, saying the Government does so “on a regular occasion”.

He added: “We are taking action to address pay, that is why we funded a further pay increase to the tune of £100 million this financial year.”

Referencing the fund specifically, Mr Yousaf said: “Our fund continued longer than any other UK nation, but it was always a temporary measure, particularly when self-isolation rules were in place.”

