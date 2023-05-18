Sunak and Japanese PM sign deal on closer defence and security ties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak and Japanese PM sign deal on closer defence and security ties

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in Hiroshima (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak and Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida have signed a new agreement to build closer defence, security and cyber ties amid growing Chinese aggression.

Becoming the first British Prime Minister to visit Hiroshima, Mr Sunak joined his ally for dinner at his favourite restaurant on Thursday.

Mr Sunak committed to deploying a naval fleet in the Indo-Pacific, partnering on crucial semiconductors to reduce reliance on Beijing and doubling UK troops in joint exercises.

He first hosted a reception for Japanese businesses in Tokyo as he welcomed nearly £18 billion of new investment in the UK.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida dined together (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Then he travelled to Hiroshima ahead of the G7 summit where he will sit down with allies including Joe Biden to discuss support for Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

They will also discuss the threat that Taiwan is under from China, both from military aggression and economic coercion such as blockades.

After signing the “Hiroshima Accord”, Mr Sunak and Mr Kishida sat down for a dinner of seasonal sashimi and conger eel rice at the Tosho restaurant.

The Prime Minister told his ally: “I genuinely believe that the relationship between our two countries has never been stronger than it is today.

“You and I have now signed the Hiroshima Accord to strengthen and deepen our partnership even further.”

Downing Street said the pair discussed the possibility of further cooperation on military training and exercises as they agreed on the “systemic challenge China poses to our collective economic security and regional stability”.

In a well-considered piece of diplomatic dressing, Mr Sunak wore the socks of Mr Kishida’s baseball team, the Hiroshima Toyo Carp.

Having complied with Japanese etiquette by removing his shoes, Mr Sunak gestured downwards and said: “I hope your baseball team has had a better season than my football team, who have had a very bad season.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shows off his socks (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Last-placed Southampton FC will be relegated from the Premier League.

On Friday, Mr Sunak will visit the A-bomb dome ruin to reflect on the nuclear devastation at the end of the Second World War before the G7 summit kicks off.

Under the agreement with Japan, Mr Sunak will commit to deploy the Navy’s carrier Strike Group to the Indo-Pacific in 2025.

Including an aircraft carrier and fighter jets, the fleet will work with the Japanese military and other allies to defend peace and stability in the region.

A fourth UK-Japan “vigilant isles” military exercise taking place in Japan later this year is being billed as the biggest yet and will include around 170 UK service personnel.

The UK and Japan have committed to consulting each other on key regional and global security issues and to consider measures in response.

They will also launch the semiconductors partnership to make use of British expertise and Japan’s materials to bolster supply chains amid concerns over Chinese dominance.

