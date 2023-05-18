Nurses demonstrate over ‘deteriorating’ NI health service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nurses demonstrate over ‘deteriorating’ NI health service

By Press Association
Members of the Royal College of Nursing walked to Parliament Buildings holding placards (Rebecca Black/PA)
Nurses in Northern Ireland have staged a demonstration over the “deteriorating” health service in the region.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) gathered at the front gates of Stormont before walking the mile to Parliament Buildings holding placards.

The Department of Health said last week that officials were having to make decisions on spending reductions with “great regret” following the Budget which was set by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris in the absence of locally elected ministers.

The expected cuts include reducing the number of nursing student places in Northern Ireland to 1,025.

RCN Northern Ireland director Rita Devlin said the current state of the health service was the worst she had seen in her career.

She said there were almost 3,000 unfilled nursing posts in the health service and a similar number in the independent sector.

“We don’t have enough nurses in Northern Ireland to look after our patients,” she said.

Nurses protest
RCN Northern Ireland director Rita Devlin said she felt members were being ‘pushed into a corner’ (Rebecca Black/PA)

“Nurses in Northern Ireland are the worst paid in the UK yet again despite the fact that when we took strike action in 2019, we were promised by the executive that that would never happen to us again, and they are cutting 300 student nurses places, that is going to have really difficult consequences for us moving forward.

“It is no wonder we have issues with recruitment and retention to our health service.”

Ms Devlin was adamant that money could be found and said there was instead a lack of political will.

She did not rule out further strike action by nurses.

Ms Devlin said: “I feel our members are being pushed into a corner because if we don’t take strike action, what else?

“We’re not going to sit by and let our nurses in Northern Ireland be the worst paid in the UK, we’re not going to sit by and let our health service deteriorate to the point where people have no choice but to spend their savings and go private, we’re not going to sit back and let this country and its health service be destroyed.

“I think this is all politics, I think we’re being led to believe that there is no money. There is always money, there is always money when governments need to find money, there’s always money for weapons, there is always money for failed PPE.

“We don’t believe there is no money, we believe this is a political stance, holding the people of Northern Ireland to hostage and we don’t believe the Government.

“The money is there, they are just choosing not to give it to the health service in Northern Ireland.”

