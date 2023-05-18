Semiconductor industry given £1bn boost in plan to reduce reliance on China

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Semiconductor industry given £1bn boost in plan to reduce reliance on China

By Press Association
Semiconductors are vital for present and future smartphone development (Laura Lean/PA)
Semiconductors are vital for present and future smartphone development (Laura Lean/PA)

The UK’s semiconductor industry will receive £1 billion in investment over the next decade as ministers look to ensure the country is not reliant on China for technology advancements.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the funding, forming part of the national semiconductor strategy, would help “build our competitive edge on the global stage”.

The announcement of the 20-year plan comes after Mr Sunak used a G7-related trip to Japan to agree a partnership on semiconductors with Tokyo as part of efforts to reduce the reliance on Beijing for the supply of the essential microchips.

Britain and its Western allies are taking an increasingly hawkish stance towards Chinese technology, including in their communication networks and surveillance equipment, over fears President Xi Jinping’s national security laws could force the Far East country’s tech giants to hand over foreign data to the ruling Communist Party.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said that almost every piece of technology depends on semiconductors, with the tiny chips found in mobile phones, computers, ventilators and power stations.

Officials said they also will underpin future technologies, such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and 6G.

The UK Government strategy will focus on areas of design, compound semiconductors — set for use in driverless vehicles and future smartphones — and in research, which will be supported by the country’s higher education sector.

A sum of £200 million will be invested in 2023-25 to improve industry access to infrastructure, fund more research and development, and facilitate greater international co-operation.

The £1 billion over the next decade will aim to grow the domestic sector, mitigate against supply chain disruption and protect Britain’s national security, the department said.

Unveiling the strategy on Friday, the Prime Minister said: “Semiconductors underpin the devices we use every day and will be crucial to advancing the technologies of tomorrow.

“Our new strategy focuses our efforts on where our strengths lie, in areas like research and design, so we can build our competitive edge on the global stage.

G7 summit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has struck a deal with Japan to help reduce reliance on China for semiconductors (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“By increasing the capabilities and resilience of our world-leading semiconductor industry, we will grow our economy, create new jobs and stay at the forefront of new technological breakthroughs.”

Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Chloe Smith said: “Semiconductors are the beating heart of all electronic devices, from powering our phones and cars to medical equipment and innovative new technologies like Quantum and AI which will make a real difference to all of our lives.

“Britain is already a world leader when it comes to researching and designing semiconductor technology – our new strategy will double down on these core strengths to create more skilled jobs, grow our economy, boost our national security and cement the UK’s status as a global science and technology superpower.”

Lucy Powell, Labour’s shadow digital, culture, media and sport secretary, said the scale of ambition in the strategy would likely be “met with disappointment” after “years of delay”.

She said: “This failing Conservative Government is still not clear what role they will play in developing capacity and resilience in the UK’s semiconductor capabilities.

“Rather than the £1 billion headline, the reality is £200 million over the next three years – significantly less ambition than our competitors.

“Following the listing of (British semiconductor company) ARM in the US, this strategy offers little assurance we can maintain and grow an industry vital for growth and national security.”

Mr Sunak created the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, which is behind the strategy announcement, earlier this year as part of a Whitehall shake-up as he looked to focus his administration on technological advances.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks