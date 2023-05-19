Sunak talks up Ben Wallace after Defence Secretary says Nato top job ‘fantastic’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics UK politics

Sunak talks up Ben Wallace after Defence Secretary says Nato top job ‘fantastic’

By Press Association
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Rishi Sunak has talked up Ben Wallace as “widely respected” by international allies as the Defence Secretary confirmed his interest in becoming the next secretary general of Nato.

Speaking ahead of the G7 summit in Japan on Thursday, the Prime Minister said Mr Wallace is focused on his current role supporting Ukraine “right now”.

Mr Wallace confirmed his interest in succeeding Jens Stoltenberg at the top of Nato when his term expires in September, saying the job would be “fantastic”.

Ben Wallace visit to the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace during a visit to the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Berkshire (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Prime Minister did not say whether he would support Mr Wallace’s bid for the role, during an interview with ITV News Seifukan tea house in Hiroshima.

But Mr Sunak said: “I know he’s widely respected by his peers for the role that he has played.

“He’s focused right now on supporting Ukraine. He’s doing a great job of that.”

Mr Wallace indicated his eagerness over the role during a trip to Berlin for talks on Ukraine with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius.

Mr Wallace told German dpa news agency: “I’ve always said it would be a good job. That’s a job I’d like.

“But I’m also loving the job I do now. I mean, to be Defence Secretary of the British Government at a time of reform and investment, just like Boris Pistorius (Germany’s minister of defence).”

He added that secretary general of the transatlantic alliance “is a fantastic job and Nato is an incredibly important part of all our securities”.

“But it’s not for me to decide. It’s for all the other allies,” he added.

The race for the top job has been heating up, with Mr Stoltenberg indicating he will not seek a further extension after nearly a decade in the role.

Jens Stoltenberg
Jens Stoltenberg (James Manning/PA)

Nato member states typically decide on the alliance’s next chief behind the scenes.

Mr Wallace would have to overcome the opposition of those said to be pushing for a woman or someone from eastern Europe.

France would reportedly prefer an EU candidate.

If the Defence Secretary did succeed, it could trigger a by-election in his Wyre and Preston North seat.

It is set to be carved up under a planned shake-up of Westminster constituencies later this year.

The appointment of Labour MP George Robertson as Nato chief in 1999 led to a by-election in his Hamilton South constituency, south west of Glasgow.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks