Deposit return warning labelled ‘attempt to stoke constitutional grievance’

The Conservatives have said the Scottish Government is “attempting to stoke a constitutional grievance” amid suggestions Scotland’s deposit return scheme (DRS) could be scrapped this month if UK ministers do not give the go-ahead.

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater said it is “essential” to secure an exemption from the UK Internal Market Act if the scheme is to proceed.

On Thursday, she told the Scottish Grocers Federation that if no exemption has been secured by the end of May, the Scottish Government will have to make a “proactive decision” as to whether it is “viable”.

The BBC has reported that it understands such a decision is unlikely within this timeframe.

The DRS would introduce a 20p deposit on the price of drinks in cans and bottles which is repaid to the consumer when they are returned to a retailer or a reverse vending machine.

The scheme has come under fire from some business groups and when Humza Yousaf became First Minister he delayed its introduction until March next year.

Conservative MSP Maurice Golden dismissed Ms Slater’s claims as a “red herring”, saying that if the scheme fails it will be the Scottish Government’s fault.

He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Friday: “It’s an utterly bizarre intervention, to be honest, and it’s a red herring on the exemption.

“My understanding is that while an exemption would be welcome, the financial viability of this scheme is not encroached upon by an exemption from the Internal Market Act.

“This is again Lorna Slater and the Scottish Government attempting to stoke constitutional grievance.”

Mr Golden said everyone wants to see the DRS operate successfully and he claimed Ms Slater has decided the scheme would be “too difficult”.

Pressed on why the UK Government has not yet given an exemption under the Internal Market Act, which regulates trade around the UK, Mr Golden said there are not yet enough details available.

Lorna Slater said a decision from UK ministers is ‘essential’ to a successful DRS (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said: “It’s reasonable that we want to know what the scheme is before anyone can make a decision over whether an exemption could be granted.”

On Thursday, Ms Slater said: “We have engaged with the UK Government in good faith on the exclusion for Scotland’s deposit return scheme for nearly two years now.

“Despite following the mutually agreed process, we have still to be given necessary assurances that this will be provided in good time.

“This is creating uncertainty and confusion for all the businesses that have worked so hard to prepare for the scheme going live.

“I urge the UK Government to agree the exclusion by the end of May at the latest.

“Doing so is absolutely essential to the successful delivery of the scheme.”