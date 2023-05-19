Transition Bill for disabled children needs more clarity, committee says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Transition Bill for disabled children needs more clarity, committee says

By Press Association
Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy brought the Bill to Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)
Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy brought the Bill to Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)

A proposed Bill which aims to support disabled children through their transition to adulthood lacks the required clarity, a Holyrood committee has said.

The Disabled Children and Young People (Transitions to Adulthood) Bill introduced by Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy would require a Scottish Government minister to be in charge of improving opportunities for young people.

It would also require local authorities to have plans in place for each disabled child and young person as they move into adulthood.

However after scrutinising the plans, the Education, Children and Young People Committee ruled there is not enough detail on how the Bill would work in practice.

In a letter to Ms Duncan-Glancy, committee convener Sue Webber said stakeholders had raised concern that the Bill differs from the existing legislative framework which refers to additional support needs rather than a disability.

Ms Webber wrote: “It is unclear who exactly would be covered by the Bill and how they would be identified.

“The use of the Equality Act 2010 definition of a disability is likely to entitle a much larger cohort of young people to a transitions plan than the number of young people currently supported by social services.”

Ms Duncan-Glancy said: “I’m pleased the committee have concluded that doing nothing is not an option.

“The cluttered and confused legislative landscape, which the committee has highlighted, is causing distress and leaving people falling off a cliff. No one is clear what is expected, the legislation is too weak, and no one is held accountable. Young disabled people are left fighting a system that is endlessly failing them.

“The evidence the committee heard, and the experiences people across the country have shared with me is clear, we need action. For every day that passes without the Bill being on the statue books, more disabled people will be left in the abyss.

“I’ll continue to work with COSLA, the Scottish Government and young disabled people and their families to make the case for this bill, which will give young disabled people the fighting chance they need.”

In its evidence sessions, the committee heard how the social sector is already strained on resources and staffing, with the letter adding that the MSPs are “not currently convinced” the proposals “will resolve the issues being experienced by young people”.

Scottish First Minister vote
The Bill is currently in its first stage of scrutiny (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

The committee also expressed concern for the need for diagnosis among young people in order to access a transition plan.

It said “requiring a diagnosis” would “present an additional barrier to receiving support for a number of young people at a crucial stage in their lives”.

However, the letter notes that “doing nothing is not an option”, and the committee will complete its scrutiny of the Bill with a stage one report once it has heard from Ms Duncan-Glancy and the Scottish Government.

The Bill considers children to be under 18 and young people to be aged 18-26.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks