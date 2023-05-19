Flexible working reforms move closer to becoming law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Flexible working reforms move closer to becoming law

By Press Association
A laptop on a dining room table set up as a remote office (Joe Giddens/PA)
A laptop on a dining room table set up as a remote office (Joe Giddens/PA)

Peers have supported moves to give employees the right to request flexible working from their first day in a job.

The Employment Relations (Flexible Working) Bill is a “very welcome starting point and not an end point” for reforming working conditions, according to Labour.

The measures are supported by the Government and received an unopposed second reading in the House of Lords.

Under the current rules, a person who has 26 weeks of continuous service with their employer can request a change to their working hours, times or location.

They are also required to explain the effect of the change on their employer and can only make one request in a 12-month period.

The Bill seeks to amend existing legislation to allow employees to make two requests per 12 months, no longer have to explain the impact on their employer and require consultation before an application is refused.

Commuters in a queue waiting for a bus at London Bridge station (Yui Mok/PA)
Commuters in a queue waiting for a bus at London Bridge station (Yui Mok/PA)

Both the Conservatives and Labour committed to make flexible working the default in their 2019 election manifestos.

The Bill, originally introduced by Labour MP Yasmin Qureshi (Bolton South East), has already cleared the House of Commons.

Speaking for Labour in the Lords, business spokeswoman Baroness Blake of Leeds said flexible working should not be considered a “job perk” but an unemployment right.

She said: “We see this Bill as a very welcome starting point and not an end point.”

The Earl of Minto, a business minister, said: “We will be removing the 26-week qualifying period and making the right to request flexible working available to all employees from the very first day of their employment.”

He added: “These changes represent a timely, sensible and proportionate update to the right to request flexible working and reflect what many employers already do.

“The changes will particularly support those who need to balance their work and personal life who may find it hard to participate in the labour market.”

The Bill will undergo further scrutiny at a later date and is on course to become law in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere in the Lords, the Protection from Redundancy (Pregnancy and Family Leave) Bill is on the verge of becoming law after receiving an unopposed third reading.

The Bill aims to strengthen employment rights for new mothers and mothers-to-be by protecting them against redundancy for longer.

Labour MP Dan Jarvis, who sponsored the Bill in the Commons, wrote on Twitter: “It’ll make a big difference to over 50,000 new and expectant mothers each year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks