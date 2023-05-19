UK migration levels: What do the latest available numbers show?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK migration levels: What do the latest available numbers show?

By Press Association
Total net migration in the 12 months to June 2022 stood at an estimated 504,000 (Rick Findler/PA)
New estimates of net migration to the UK are due to be published on May 25, but the latest available figures show levels are already at a record high.

Total net migration in the 12 months to June 2022 – the difference between the number of people moving to the UK and the number leaving the country – stood at an estimated 504,000, up sharply from 173,000 in the year to June 2021.

The rise was driven by a series of “unprecedented world events”, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) which compiled the estimates.

These include the war in Ukraine, the end of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, the resettlement of Afghan refugees, the new visa route for British nationals from Hong Kong, and students arriving from outside the European Union.

The ONS described this collection of factors as “unique”.

(PA Graphics)

The figures to be released on May 25 will cover the 12 months to December 2022 and are likely to reflect the ongoing impact of these factors.

A total of 1.1 million people were estimated to have migrated to the UK in the year to June 2022, the majority – 704,000 – from outside the EU.

By contrast, 560,000 people were estimated to have migrated from the UK in the same period, almost half of them – 275,000 – going back to the EU.

The imbalance meant that, while far more non-EU nationals were likely to have arrived in the UK than left during these 12 months, the reverse was true for EU nationals, with more leaving than arriving.

Recent levels of migration cannot be compared directly with figures from before 2020, as the ONS has changed and improved the methods it uses to produce its estimates.

The latest figures also do not include the estimated 35,000 people who arrived in the UK by small boats in the 12 months to June 2022, the majority of who applied for asylum.

This is because further work needs to be done by the ONS to ensure these arrivals are correctly reflected in the long-term migration data.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut
The rise was driven by a series of ‘unprecedented world events’, according to the ONS, including the war in Ukraine (AP)

People arriving on study visas accounted for the largest proportion (39%) of long-term immigration of non-EU nationals in the year to June 2022, at 277,000 people.

This is up from 143,000 in the previous 12 months.

This may reflect “built-up demand” from international students who wanted to travel to the UK but studied remotely in the early stages of the pandemic, the ONS said.

The increase might also be influenced by the new graduate visa route, where students can apply to work in the UK for up to three years after completing their studies.

The second-largest proportion of non-EU immigration in the year to June 2022 was by people on “other” visas, at 276,000, up from 91,000 in the year to June 2021.

This includes all those who arrived in the UK on visas classified as family, protection, settlement or visit – and those who have come for humanitarian reasons, such as from Ukraine.

The number of non-EU nationals arriving for work reasons in the 12 months to June 2022 was estimated at 151,000, up year-on-year from 92,000.

(PA Graphics)

Separate figures released by the Home Office in February 2023 showed that nearly one-and-a-half million visas were issued in the year to December 2022 to people coming to the UK for work, study or family reasons, or through one of the Government’s settlement schemes.

Some 423,013 work visas were granted, along with 626,551 study visas and 48,107 family visas, plus 5,055 visas for dependants joining or accompanying others.

In addition, 210,906 were issued under the Ukraine visa schemes, 53,836 were granted to British National (Overseas) status holders from Hong Kong, 34,338 were under the EU Settlement Scheme, and 3,903 were under other settlement schemes.

The combined total of 1,405,709 visas in 2022 is up 64% from 858,869 in 2021 and is the sixth successive record high for a 12-month period since current figures began in 2005.

