UK and EU move closer to pact on post-Brexit financial regulation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK and EU move closer to pact on post-Brexit financial regulation

By Press Association
Canary Wharf in London (John Walton/PA)
Canary Wharf in London (John Walton/PA)

The UK and EU have taken a “significant step” towards closer post-Brexit ties on financial services regulation, a Treasury minister has said.

The UK and European Commission have published a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) on regulatory co-operation in the sector.

The UK financial sector’s previously unfettered access to the EU was largely cut off after Brexit.

The MoU on how financial regulators on both sides would communicate after the UK’s exit was initially expected in 2021.

It stalled amid the long-running dispute between the UK and EU over Northern Ireland trading arrangements, but was unlocked by the Windsor Framework struck by London and Brussels earlier this year.

The MoU still needs political endorsement from EU states, but “thereafter HM Treasury and the European Commission intend to sign the MoU shortly”, according to the Treasury.

City minister Andrew Griffith said: “This is just the first yet significant step towards a more constructive financial services relationship between the UK and the EU – one that is built upon mutual benefit and in the spirit of co-operation.

“Our financial markets are deeply interconnected and this framework will mean we can engage with our partners in the EU, much as we do with other major partners like the US.”

The European Commission on Wednesday adopted the draft MoU.

It commits the two sides to “jointly endeavour to pursue a robust and ambitious bilateral regulatory cooperation in the area of financial services”.

Mairead McGuinness, the EU’s financial services commissioner, said: “The Windsor Framework allowed the EU and the UK to open a new chapter in our partnership based on a spirit of mutual trust and cooperation.

“I am confident that our relationship and future engagement in financial services will be built on a shared commitment to preserve financial stability, market integrity, and the protection of consumers and investors.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks